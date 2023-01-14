Local View: Forward thinkers are keeping King's dream alive

In high school, age 39 didn’t seem old to me, but it was definitely “getting there.” When I turned 39 in 1991, I saw the folly of my youthful thinking. This didn’t happen overnight. The older I got, the younger 39 looked.

Martin Luther King Jr. died at age 39. By 2007, America had commemorated more than 20 Martin Luther King Jr. birthdays and over 30 Black History Months. Moreover, by 2007, King had been dead as long as he had lived. Considering how much he accomplished, I understood even better how young 39 is. Comparing my first 39 years to his, and that he only had 39 years, was humbling.

When King died in April 1968, I was 15 with a developing interest in current events. Over time, his philosophy started to sink in: the plea to judge individuals by their character, not their skin color, and how the “arc of the moral universe is long but bends towards justice.” Even a callow teenager like me could detect meaning there.

King spoke with credibility and passion, but is it cynical to wonder if that arc still bends toward justice? A daunting list of names — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Stephon Clark, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, and Michael Brown, to name a few — suggests it’s a fair question.

If you’re shaking your head at the tortoise-like progress of America’s race relations since 1968, you’re not alone. We couldn’t even agree on commemorating King’s birthday. That law was enacted in 1983 with all states making it a government holiday in 2000. Contrarian states Arizona and both Carolinas strongly resisted the effort. The wheels of justice turned slowly back then too, if that’s any consolation. Remember, 1968 was a banner year for pessimism. Between King’s and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassinations, violence during the Democratic presidential convention in Chicago, and the Vietnam War, hope was scarce.

I think a big difference between then and today is that we had a safety net of leadership that saw strife as a reason for unity instead of divisiveness. If giving them credit seems odd, recall that much of the same leadership that prosecuted the Vietnam War also gave us the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the Great Society programs. Got Medicare? I do, and I thank both political parties for their bipartisanship and foresight.

While we rue the state of race relations and our knee-jerk response to opposing opinions, allow that something positive about the Black experience must have seeped into our national consciousness.

The late political commentator John McLaughlin used to chide his “McLaughlin Group” panelists by saying, “You’ve stumbled headlong into the truth.”

Through countless fits and starts, the 117th Congress is the most racially and ethnically diverse in history. Along the way, a Black man was elected president — twice. Chicago has its first Black, as well as gay and female, mayor. And Kamala Harris is America’s first vice president of color. Somewhere along the way, we acknowledged that a person of color could lead. It’s seldom pretty, but as a society, we occasionally stumble into the truth.

Thanks to people like Illinois Republican Sen. Everett Dirksen, who helped push through civil-rights legislation in the 1960s, and more recently former Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis, who continued King’s work until his death in 2020, there have been examples for us to follow — if we only would.

A 1970s song lyric laments, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone?” Martin Luther King Jr. is still gone, but fortunately there are just enough forward thinkers to keep his dream alive.

Jim Newton of Itasca, Illinois, is a freelance writer, retired after a career in subrogation, customer service, broadcast sales, and production. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.