Local View: For many students, two-year college a right-sized choice

We often hear of businesses right-sizing their human capital to stay competitive. “Adapt or die” may be associated with Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, but it also applies to employers reimagining their needs, changes in labor demographics, and technology innovations.

What positive role does higher education play in right-sizing? I believe two-year institutions like Lake Superior College are ideally situated to answer the call.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, over 70% of jobs will require education or training beyond high school by 2027. At the same time, there are opposing opinions on whether four-year college degrees are necessary or even required by many employers. So, which side do we choose? The answer is not so solidly on one side or the other. However, we know many current and potential positions do require some sort of post-secondary preparation, and that “preparation” is not limited to bachelor’s degrees.

I believe there are three key reasons why community and technical colleges are the answer.

First, students can work in their field while enrolled. In partnership with our industry partners, students can get a taste of the workshop, hospital, or office. These experiences benefit employers in filling entry-level positions while students learn the workplace culture and conditions of employment in their field of study. This first-hand background often deepens their drive for the industry or tells them early on it’s not quite what they hoped. Employers often entice students to stay with the company by picking up the tab on their tuition.

Second, two-year schools can offer stackable industry credentials that allow students to gain skills, start working, and return for more education. For example, a one-semester certificate can lead to the beginning of a career and, after some time on the job, a return for more advanced skills through a one-year diploma or a two-year associate degree. Non-credit continuing-education courses can also fill gaps in specific skills employers need.

Third, convenient class choices help students juggle their studies, work duties, and family responsibilities. Classes are often offered during the day or evening, fully in-person or online, or even via a hybrid option depending on the subject. In many cases, credit can be given for prior industry learning.

In addition, quality instruction and affordability are real benefits for students. Many instructors choose to work for community and technical colleges because they enjoy actually teaching themselves. Lab assistants supplement the hands-on learning in a few cases, but most of the curriculum is presented by faculty with the same credentials as their university counterparts, often engaged in research.

With lower tuition and fees than most four-year universities, two-year colleges are a great value, even for those students not receiving grants and earning scholarships.

What about those seeking more than an associate’s degree? Most universities welcome students with two-year degrees transferring into their baccalaureate offerings. Choosing to start at a community or technical college does not mean you cannot finish elsewhere.

Both recent high school graduates hoping to quickly get a good-paying job and working adults trying to add skills needed for a promotion or for a career change deserve a full menu of higher-education choices. Yes, advanced degrees from four-year schools will always be respectable educational avenues, but today’s economy includes a large pool of jobs with family-thriving wages requiring specific skills obtained in less time.

Lake Superior College offers more than 90 one- and two-year programs, such as dental hygiene, welding, automotive service, nursing, aviation mechanics, business, accounting, carpentry, computer science, electrical wiring, and radiologic technology. We work regularly with industry partners to ensure our programs remain certified and meet their entry-level skill requirements.

Right-sized education is a win-win for students, employers, and the evolving economy in the Northland, our state, and country.

Patricia L. Rogers is president of Lake Superior College. She wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

