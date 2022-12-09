Local View: Football may be 'strange,' but MIB showed how it can unite us

A spinning, blue, spherical rock orbiting an insignificant star 50 times is not a cosmologically relevant event. In universe parlance, 50 orbits is a nanosecond of time. However, for the short-lived inhabitants on the blue rock, 50 orbits casts one heck of a long despairing shadow. Like a weathered and wrinkled prisoner anticipating his parole, I can hardly believe this day has finally arrived.

Last Saturday, in Minneapolis, at US Bank Stadium, Mountain Iron-Buhl's football team captured the state’s nine-man championship. It was quite an achievement, considering. Down 19-zip in the first quarter and making five costly turnovers along with numerous other ball-handling miscues, I wasn't alone believing the inevitable end was near. But thanks to a strong gut check and cosmological benevolence, a storybook ending ensued. This was to be MIB's year.

The only other time Mountain Iron won a state championship was the year I graduated, in 1972. Many old-timers like me still reminisce about that game. And I'm certain the town's folks will talk about this game for another 50 years. That is, if the old town is still here. After all, not everyone or everything from 1972 has survived. But that's a topic for another story.

North American football, as every ball and stick sports enthusiast knows, is a pedagogic game comprised of nine or 11 players per side (a number conjured up by multidimensional string theorists, no doubt). The players dress in colorful numbered uniforms and crash helmets, trying to kick, run, and throw an odd-shaped ball on a long, wide, striped potato field with extended clothesline poles positioned on either end. The game's object, to those unfamiliar with its nuances, is to maim or dismember an opponent when he has possession of the goofy-shaped ball. (I find it a celestial conundrum why no planet is shaped like that "ball.") The game can be as dangerous as it is strange.

Rick McKee / Cagle Cartoons

Most other earthly inhabitants must believe this gladiatorial performance to be a lethal combination of inimical, psychopathic self-destruction. So be it then. I believe it's exactly why so many enjoy the game. It is almost a catharsis in our evolutionary struggle for survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even watching a football game can be tedious and confusing. And not everyone understands completely every aspect all the time. While most men fail to properly neither navigate a simple road map nor follow mind-numbing instructions from their spouses, nearly all intuitively understand every rule, type of play, and strategy during a football game. This tends to drive the uninitiated crazy. And who can blame them? The game is filled with ambiguous particle physics and terms like "neutral zone infraction" or "offensive interference" or "two bodies in motion prior to the snap." Trying to follow the game's random structure is akin to comprehending Heisenberg's uncertainty principle.

While watching with fellow aficionados at home or in the local tavern, it's as though another phenomena of particle physics comes into play, the renowned “observer effect." Is it pseudo-scientific, superstition, or just plain nonsense? Try telling that to the multitudes willing their chosen team on to victory. Photon deflection in the famous double-slit experiment literally does not compare to the mysterious outcome of spectator desire on any given weekend during football season. (And I believe even Schrodinger's cat wouldn't disagree. Or would it?) Perhaps that is why so many spectators masquerade for the game as though auditioning as aliens for a George Lucas Star Wars movie. The cosmological influence on football is not lost here.

Alas, the old town of Mountain Iron, while a miniscule component of an ever-changing universe, is a ghost of its former self. And that's what happens to communities when precariously situated around an active strip mine. The old school building has been abandoned, and coveted potato and playing fields where I often engaged in both organized and unorganized tackle football during the late 1960s, until I wised up and quit trying to compete in the mid-1970s, have been excavated away. Additionally, most who once played on that state championship team in 1972 departed for greener, more stable environments. Somehow, after 50 years, the old town's spirit remained undeterred.

Half a century is a long, long time for earthly minions. But during MIB's championship contest, the game's last lingering seconds, in relativistic fashion, ticked ever so agonizingly slowly before that final whistle stopped play. On that cold, gray December afternoon, in a billion-dollar stadium, and on an artificial potato field, a small but talented team of adolescents and dedicated adults delivered a moment of cosmological-like improbability and generational remembrance.

Thomas Schur of Mountain Iron is a retired power plant operator for the city of Virginia, an ex-Catholic, and a psychology major and western philosophy minor from the University of Minnesota Duluth.