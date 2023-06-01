Local View: Father Baraga's North Shore landing 'a little miracle'

Readers who enjoyed News Tribune reporter Jay Gabler's May 20 piece, “ 'Snowshoe Priest' crossed Lake Superior in canoe — and may become saint ,” may also be interested in a different and more-comprehensive account in my new book, “Bold Sea Stories 2.”

Using my home-built, 20-foot, wooden sailboat, Persistence, I followed the wake of Frederic Baraga through most of his voyage from Madeline Island to his remarkable landing at the place now designated by Father Baraga's Cross on Minnesota's North Shore. My voyage took me to Sand Island, where he and his voyageur friend looked over the big waters and their destination 40 miles away. Their 18-foot birchbark canoe was a chancy ride since the "bundle of twigs" were notorious leakers. Probably, the good Father sat in the middle and bailed while the voyageur sat in the aft section paddling.

My book's chapter 17 details how the 1846 voyage was accomplished: "It grew stormy, and the water rose in high waves. They toiled all night through the storm (and) … their little bark danced like a feather on the waters."

In the morning, they could see reefs topped with heavy surf. It was their landfall. But, as the voyageur exclaimed, "There was no opening in them, no heaven, no salvation. … We are lost, your reverence. … It is impossible for me to keep the canoe balanced in these double and triple breakers."

Father Baraga was resolute: "Paddle on — straight on,” he stated. “We must get through, and a way will offer itself."

Centuries later, I located Father Baraga's Cross as I sailed along the North Shore, heading from Duluth to Canada. I had taken a long way around instead of heading straight across from Sand Island. I went the traditional 1800s route, from Madeline Island to Sand Island, down the shore to Duluth and then up the North Shore. I kept my distance from land, always piloting with plenty of water under my keel. Menacing reefs showed their teeth on the shoreline.

Glancing toward shore, I was startled to see a large, luminous white cross in the dark trees. It seemed to shine.

After I had completed my voyage, I drove my elderly 4x4 down a winding cliffside road off Highway 61 toward Lake Superior. At the bottom, the white cross rose to greet me.

Standing near the water's edge, I wondered how the good Father and his voyageur landed here safely in a storm. Cold and exhausted, they must have frantically searched the surf-pounded rocky shore for a landing as their canoe was carried high atop wave crests.

They had found the mouth of the Cross River, and I saw how their shallow-draft canoe could slide over a sandbar to the small stream. But the water was not discernible from the lake since it is behind a projection of trees — a hidden stream. I wondered how they found it.

Maybe it was a little miracle.

Marlin Bree of Shoreview, Minnesota, is a former Duluthian and the author of seven books, including “Bold Sea Stories 2: True Boating Tales of Adventure and Survival," which was published in March by Marlor Press. He is online at marlinbree.com .

Marlin Bree in 1999