Local View: Families, communities need to step up for, support veterans

Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor the memories of the men and women who lost their lives serving in the U.S. military. Outside of this day, we must also not forget the countless veterans who lost their lives to addiction and suicide after returning home.

Many veterans struggle with substance use and mental health disorders. This can often develop during their time in the military or after they return from service. Veterans' support programs, communities, and families are critical in helping these men and women avoid battling these problems in silence.

In Minnesota, there are more than 300,000 veterans, with between 8% and 10% residing in the Duluth area and St. Louis County.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 3.9 million veterans have a substance-use disorder or mental illness. Additionally, substance-use disorders significantly increase suicide rates among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts are common among veterans aged 18 to 49.

"Addiction and co-occurring disorders are treatable, yet it takes early intervention and prevention efforts to ensure veterans get the help they need," said Michael Leach of Addicted.org .

There are a number of reasons veterans struggle with addiction. Many face challenges adjusting to civilian life. They may experience financial hardships, difficulty finding employment, or trouble accessing certain benefits.

Mental and emotional health concerns are commonly compounded with physical health issues that can become stressful and taxing. Untreated trauma impacts every aspect of life. Drug and alcohol use becomes a method of coping.

Outside of the resources provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA-facility locator, other options are available. They include the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides various supports for veterans and their families. The Minnesota Association County Veterans Service Officers is a statewide organization that supports veterans. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, offers a treatment-facility locator for substance use and mental health disorder treatment. Helpful hotlines include the Veteran Crisis Line, 800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 888-777-4443.

Families are also critical in providing support to their loved ones. If there is a concern, speak to the veterans you love openly and honestly about their substance use. Also, express concern without judgment, help them find treatment, be patient, show compassion, and remember the issues are treatable.

Drug and alcohol treatment centers have also become increasingly better equipped to treat veterans, especially those with co-occurring disorders. Rehab programs often offer specialized treatment for veterans.

It takes families and communities coming together to support our veterans and to advocate for more help and services for them. Memorial Day can be a somber time for many veterans stateside. It's never too late to offer a helping hand to support those in need.

Veronica Raussin of Clearwater, Florida, is a community outreach coordinator for Addicted.org who works in substance use, sharing prevention resources, and spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol and drug use. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

