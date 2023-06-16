Local View: Expand the use of our parks

It's time to expand the use of our parks:

Status: In November 2022, the city of Duluth failed to increase property taxes to support our parks.

On June 12, the City Council voted to not reopen Lester Park Golf Course. It had been closed because of costs caused by deferred maintenance, lack of progressive business decisions, and limited revenue generation such as a short golf season. Interestingly, Lester was closed in the two COVID summers when people flocked to nature activities which were considered safer than indoor activities. Golf and outdoor recreation were a huge beneficiary of increased participation. Those courses that made investments in upkeep and improvements reaped the benefit of this focus on golf as a prime recreational and safer opportunity. Previously loyal Lester golfers moved to other courses within reasonable driving distances. Both the failure of better support for parks and the Lester golf issue would invite the obvious question: Is it time to consider other creative ways to enhance and expand the use of our parks?

Opportunity: Other outdoor activities, paired with golf, could benefit from Duluth’s abundance of wonderful parks that are not utilized to their fullest potential. Duluth and the North Shore of Lake Superior have the reputation as the “go-to-place” for year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. It is a primary reason why individuals are attracted here to live and work. More people seek outdoor recreation and social activities. Throughout the United States, outdoor recreation has grown to account for many billions in economic impact.

Solution: Let’s revisit the Lester Park area. Lester Park Golf Course and the adjoining properties of Amity Park and 450 acres of designated parkland provide over 1,000 acres of pristine public parkland. It provides an opportunity for a multifunctional park. It would include outdoor recreation venues of golf, cross country skiing, hiking, biking, among others. This provides year-round outdoor recreation activities, creates community gathering places that generate income that will support the needs of the park, recreational groups and the city. It also keeps the revenue local.

Approximately 50 acres of this parkland have been designated for mixed-use neighborhood housing with business. To develop this property in a way to complement the area and have low environmental impact could be reimagined. Housing development in a village style rather than a concentrated population would provide a mixture of affordable and market value homes. An event center with space for meetings and events, combined with a restaurant, would improve the attraction of the park. The inclusion of a hotel and retail could enhance future opportunities and provide a needed service to the area. Income generated from taxes and fees from the housing development, hotel, restaurant, retail and events could provide significant revenue to the city.

Creative business models such as a public-private partnership could be used to further enhance the financial success of the park.

Noted successes: For guidance and management of the park portion, a nonprofit organization could be developed. A successful model is the Loppet Foundation in Golden Valley, Minnesota ( www.loppet.org ), which is an outdoor-oriented, community building organization. It utilizes input from the community, provides funding opportunities such as grants and donations, and promotes collaboration among organized recreation groups. People of all types would be attracted to events and venues that previously had been directed at only a small group.

Plan: A collaborative effort among outdoor recreation special interest groups, schools, colleges, universities, environmental planners and wildlife organizations would expand the use of the park. It would enhance awareness, increase membership and expand opportunities to generate new revenue sources for the participating organizations. The location of Lester Park at the head of the North Shore provides an opportunity to attract visitors and tourists.

Future: How do we improve the use of our “public-owned” parkland? How do we generate sustainable funding to enhance and maintain our parks? How do we assist outdoor recreation groups to attract and expand their membership? How do we expand our parks to embrace the best environmental practices? A project of this magnitude will welcome the input of many individuals. The outcome will have a lasting impact on Duluth, its citizens and the business community.

Dennis D. Isernhagen

Duluth

Isernhagen is retired: president of DSI Work Solutions (1986-2018), director of physical medicine-St. Mary’s Medical Center (1970-1986), and Duluth Park and Recreation Commission (2018-2020).

