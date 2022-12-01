Local View: Equality, preferential treatment cannot coexist

Discrimination is wrong. Always. There is no right time to discriminate, there is no just reason to discriminate, and there is no cause that justifies discrimination. Not even if the discrimination is directed toward the white majority.

The Politically Correct Gestapo tells us to say "reverse discrimination" as a more appropriate term for this; but it's discrimination all the same.

In the country of South Africa, during the time of apartheid (legalized discrimination, 1948-1994), the white minority ruled the country and openly discriminated against the indigenous majority. It was wrong then and there, and it's wrong here and now.

People go to great lengths to complicate and confuse the issues to convince people that what they are proposing isn't wrong. This includes being unjust to one segment of the population in order to help out the rest of the population. One of many examples is in college admissions and the passing over of qualified white applicants for unqualified minority applicants.

During a news broadcast, someone brought up a girl from a poor family who worked hard in high school to get great grades and to gain the knowledge to achieve high entrance test results — and who was passed over by the college of her choice. One of the panelists, a white male with a condescending smirk, said, "Well, that's the least she can do."

What? Through what fault of her own was she being punished?

Have we forgotten what our mothers taught us, that two wrongs don't make a right? They only make a third wrong.

It is the responsibility of the majority to act against any and all types of inequity. After all, discrimination, bigotry, and gender bias were all accepted and perpetrated by the white majority of the past. But, it has been the successive generations of the white majority which have brought about the needed changes to abolish or mitigate these atrocities. The minorities could not have done it on their own. However, the collective minority help is still needed, not with outrageous demands but by offering up fair and reasonable solutions.

Equality is what we are after: Everyone should be treated equally; however, no one should receive preferential treatment. Preferential treatment and equality cannot coexist.

One huge attempt at equity by the majority of the people happened a while back with school vouchers, which allowed kids from poor neighborhoods with poor-performing schools to attend high-performing schools to get their shot at a quality college education. The best thing about it was there was to be no preferential treatment because the students would come from all of the heartbreaking, poor neighborhoods of African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, whites — any and all.

“This is it!” I thought. “This is going to happen. Who could possibly be against this?” I was gobsmacked when the largest union in the country stepped up and kicked the door shut. The teachers union. It was not about to lose any dues-paying members.

Things need to happen. People need to hold themselves more accountable for the problems in their lives.

Attitudes prevalent in neighborhoods without hope — including that getting good grades is "acting white," that "only a fool works for a living,” and taking from those “who got it" — are not easy to change.

Nothing can change the wrongs of the past, but we can learn from them and refuse to repeat them.

And people who, for their own agenda, take minor incidents and compare them with atrocities of the past that have already been addressed need to be shamed.

Keep picking at the scab, and the wound will never heal.

Gord Harteau is a writer in Duluth.