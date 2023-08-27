Local View: Duluth's next chapter can be 'City of Radical Hope'

While traveling out of town, I found a post on social media that shared a letter Mayor Emily Larson sent out after the primary election on Aug. 8. What caught my attention was her reflections on how people in Duluth are feeling. Larson talked about how we're angry, frustrated, and not very optimistic about the future.

I can't argue with her. On many days, I have seen what Mayor Larson sees. In fact, there are moments when I feel conflicted and confused about the climate emergency that is becoming more present in our daily lives.

When we're angry, frustrated, and struggling, it's often because we’re also feeling scared and afraid and having a difficult time figuring out how to move forward. There's the deep uncertainty about a future that can be confusing and challenging, as well as feeling helpless and hopeless.

And with all the disturbing and alarming climate events taking place around the world, including the recent devastating wildfires in Hawaii, it can often feel overwhelming — where, in the mayor's words, "we feel weighed down."

Larson also posed a question about our city's future. Can we figure out how to move into the next chapter of Duluth?

In the conclusion to her book, “Let This Radicalize You,” coauthor Marianne Kaba wrote, "Despair is a thief. It saps your energy, depletes your time, and robs you of your ability to dream. And we need lots of dreamers and doers right now." Kaba explained that hope is not just a metaphor but something we have to practice and live every day. It's not just an emotion but more importantly a discipline.

At this moment in time, there is a growing sense of despair. It's a despair that cannot only deplete your energy and enthusiasm but very easily could turn into anger and frustration.

Maybe Duluth's next chapter will be for the dreamers and doers, for those of us who can become critical thinkers and tough-minded, and for those who can find the strength and determination to face up to the climate reality of the new world while, at the same time, seeing the many possibilities for a more resilient and promising future in our city by the lake.

Laurien Alexandra, in her 2021 commencement address to Antioch University's Graduate School of Leadership and Change, talked about the inherent need for hope in the face of daunting challenges. She quoted poet Adrienne Rich, who wrote, "What would it mean to live in a city whose people were changing each other's despair into hope? What would it mean to be on the last page of despair?" Alexandra stated that radical hope is the basis for acting together.

Duluth is beginning to face some daunting challenges. Rising carbon-dioxide levels, warmer temperatures, droughts, extreme wildfires, and air-quality alerts will significantly impact how we collectively move into the future. This climate emergency is challenging every facet of our lives, including how we live and work.

In the introduction to his book, “Realism And The Climate Crisis: Hope For Life,” John Foster wrote, “The possibility of hope is now the central question of our time. That is because it is crucial to the climate crisis, which is our time’s overwhelmingly urgent challenge.” Foster argued that hope in our future is not optional but is truly needed to fuel what he called our “creative power” and “collaborative persistence” to cultivate a deeper understanding and appreciation for what we must undertake to serve and support our communities in the coming years.

Could our next chapter in Duluth be titled, “The City of Radical Hope?” Could we not only envision and embrace what we value and love but use them as guideposts to creating and building a healthier and more vibrant city? Can we figure out how to collectively engage the climate reality, explore how to protect and honor what we care about and cherish, and then empower ourselves to practice and live with hope each day.

Mark Nepo, in his book, “Surviving Storms: Finding The Strength To Meet Adversity,” wrote, “(To) be truly radical is to work with care and respect toward uncovering our common, human roots.”

We need to find and honor our common human roots. We need to work with care and respect. We need to be grounded with a greater sense of compassion, creativity, and courage as we in Duluth move into this new and ever-changing climate reality.

On a recent Sunday morning, there was a luna moth on the side of a country road in South Carolina. When I stopped to look, the moth lifted itself off the ground, set itself on my left arm, and stayed there for my two-mile walk. Later that day, I read that the luna moth's life cycle is not only a powerful symbol of transformation and rebirth, it also symbolizes the pursuit of knowledge, wisdom, and enlightenment.

Maybe, in the next chapter for Duluth, we can become smarter and wiser about this climate world and through our collective insight and foresight be a catalyst for the transformation and rebirth of a city we truly love and care about.

Tone Lanzillo is an active part of the Duluth/365 initiative on climate change and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page. He can be reached at risson1954@ gmail.com.

Tone Lanzillo