Local View: Duluth vowed to 'reimagine' I-35, so why hasn't it?

As many in the Duluth community may be aware, the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council (MIC) is in the process of assessing current and future transportation needs along the Interstate 35 corridor from County Road 61 in Midway Township to the freeway’s terminus at London Road and 26th Avenue East. According to the council’s website, the project will assess land-use issues, transportation infrastructure, people and goods movements, design and safety issues, and the operational performance of I-35 along this corridor.

Some Duluthians may also remember that the Duluth City Council in 2021 unanimously approved a resolution supporting the formal reevaluation of the city's downtown section of I-35. The council’s resolution declared support for efforts to “reimagine” the I-35 corridor between Mesaba Avenue and the Giche-Ode Akiing tunnel. The resolution instructed city administrators to work with local partners, including MIC and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, to evaluate and apply for potential federal grant programs, which could fund a preliminary assessment of the feasibility of removing this specific I-35 corridor and help gain a better understanding of how this concept could advance a number of the city’s transportation, climate, economic, housing, neighborhood-vitality, and other goals. Substantial federal funding for such purposes is now available through the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, which was established as part of the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

The council’s resolution was prompted, in significant part, by a concept promoted by a local grassroots organization, the Duluth Waterfront Collective, to replace the downtown I-35 freeway with a lower-speed, parkway-type roadway. As noted by the collective, these changes would shift the emphasis along this corridor from getting motor vehicles through town as quickly as possible to making it easier for locals and tourists to traverse between downtown and Canal Park.

Many Duluth residents and visitors are likely concerned — not unreasonably — that a conversion of this segment of freeway into a lower-speed, more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly format would result in gridlock and other related traffic disruptions. In considering this possibility, it is worth looking at other localities where freeway capacity has been reduced, in some cases abruptly, to see what effect the reduction had on local traffic patterns.

Just this month, a gasoline tanker truck caught fire near a bridge along the I-95 corridor in northeast Philadelphia, causing a section of the bridge to collapse due to the high heat. The bridge collapse required the complete closure of I-95 along a segment that normally carries 160,000 vehicles per day. Did the closure result in gridlocked traffic and “carmageddon,” as many casual observers expected? Nope, traffic in greater Philadelphia on the Monday morning following the bridge collapse was more or less normal. Indeed, some drivers found their commute less congested than before the bridge collapsed.

As noted by Joe Cortright of City Observatory, it isn’t uncommon for the loss of freeway capacity to have little or no impact on traffic congestion. Similar effects have been observed in Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Portland. In each of these cities, despite predictions by state highway departments of calamitous delays and gridlock, traffic basically just disappeared after freeway capacity was reduced.

The critical point in understanding this effect is that “traffic” isn’t an absolute quantity dictated by nature but is instead a dynamic and elastic feature of our transportation system that is modulated by the availability of road capacity. Drivers adjust their behavior according to the capacity of the road system, in some cases almost immediately. Just as increasing road capacity has been shown to “induce demand” for the new capacity, reduction in road capacity can have the opposite effect.

There will be many considerations involved in a decision to convert the downtown Duluth I-35 corridor to a surface street, but the fear of “carmageddon” shouldn’t be one of them, especially given the low traffic levels currently served by this freeway. Instead, we should keep in mind the hugely positive effects that reconnecting our downtown with Canal Park and Lake Superior would have on the vibrancy of downtown Duluth.

As the News Tribune proclaimed in an editorial in 2021, the Duluth Waterfront Collective’s vision of a surface-level parkway is “a bold and transformative reimagining of the Interstate 35 corridor through downtown Duluth.”

David Roise of Duluth and Menlo Park, California, is a patent attorney, bike and pedestrian advocate, and homeowner in the Congdon neighborhood. He is a supporter of the group We Walk in Duluth, which advocates for safe and accessible policies for biking and walking.

David Roise