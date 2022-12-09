Local View: Duluth should do more to recognize its most famous native son

This summer I was invited to contribute to a book with the working title, “Bob Dylan in Minnesota.” While researching news clippings at the library, I couldn't help but notice the recurring rancor surrounding any effort to acknowledge Dylan in a visible way in Duluth. Having grown up on the East Coast, arriving here in 1986, I found the whole matter surprising, even silly.

In a response to a letter’s recommendation to build a statue by the hospital where Dylan was born, a Nov. 26 letter to the editor in the News Tribune missed the point by asking what Dylan has ever done for us in Duluth.

I would like to correct a few apparent misconceptions in the letter and suggest that it would be good for the city of Duluth to embrace and build upon a heritage that no other city in the world can claim. Duluth is where Bob Dylan, arguably the most significant and influential singer/songwriter of our generation, was born. This is not a defense for the statue idea proposed in the Nov. 12 letter, but rather a very brief rationale for why Dylan should be more visibly acknowledged by Duluth.

First, the misconceptions in the Nov. 26 letter.

“He rarely even publicly acknowledges his Duluth ties.” This is patently false. According to Dylan podcaster Matt Steichen, Dylan's references to Duluth have been countless over the years, from album liner notes to interviews and in public appearances. Dylan fans around the world know this. A Duluthian who travels overseas told us that wherever she goes people ask where she’s from and when she says Duluth, the response is often, “Oh, that’s where Bob Dylan was born.”

“What has he done for the betterment of Duluth?” Actually, a lot. Fans come from all over the world to see the Northland places where Bob Dylan lived, both in Duluth and Hibbing. According to Sojern, a travel-intent vendor used by Duluth’s Bellmont Partners, 94% of our visitors stay one to three days and spend, on average, $500 each. So if 1,000 Dylan fans (my conservative estimate) visit each year, it adds $500,000 for our local economy. (If we did more to promote this relationship, that revenue stream would easily double.)

According to IBISWorld, tourism in the U.S. is a nearly trillion-dollar industry; and music tourism, as a subset of this, is almost a billion-dollar industry. Places like Lubbock, Liverpool, Memphis, and even Winslow, Arizona (simply from a line in a song), have been beneficiaries of this fan-based tourism phenomenon.

“So he can sing; so what?” Here’s what the late John Bushey, host of the radio program, “Highway 61 Revisited,” had to say about that: “I think you have to look to the early 60s and the time that Dylan happened to come along. He began writing these incredible lyrics and songs pertaining to the changing times: civil rights, social issues, and songs with a political slant. His unique lyrical style influenced countless musicians and attracted a much larger following to many of these causes. His poetic, multidimensional ability with words helped bring about a new form of music.” I would call his songwriting catalog incomparable, and few Dylan scholars would disagree with me.

In point of fact, Dylan’s significance has been affirmed by hundreds of authors as well as college professors who teach classes on Dylan’s music and career. Receiving the Nobel Prize was simply an affirmation of what many of us have been saying about him all along.

Towns all over the world celebrate people who never returned to their birthplaces, proud of the association simply because they were born there.

To some it may seem crass to capitalize on this hero worship, but there’s another way to look at it. Acknowledging the already active fan interest, and investing in it, is a reflection of our better selves. When we honor Bob Dylan in the city of his birth, it’s not for Bob’s sake per se. We’re doing it for those who have sacrificed to make a pilgrimage here.

We have an opportunity to show off our city to people who are earnestly interested in seeing the places where Dylan spent his childhood. In this way we become ambassadors for our city. Out of courtesy we are saying, “Whatever brings you here, we want you to feel welcome.”

Ed Newman of Duluth is a writer, blogger, and member of the Duluth Dylan Fest Committee.

