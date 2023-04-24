Local View: Duluth needs more climate-change pollinators

I was recently invited to attend the EcoFaith Summit at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Duluth. Sponsored by a variety of organizations (including Lutheran Advocacy-Minnesota, Northwestern Minnesota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light), the summit's theme was “The Pollinator Plot: Cross+Pollination in a Time of Ecological Crisis.” As stated in handouts, the summit declared the importance of embracing a vision for the regional regeneration of pollinator habitats and promoting pollinator-friendly habitats on church grounds, at home, and in neighborhoods.

While various speakers were talking about different populations of pollinator species, including bees and butterflies, that are essential to the biosphere and the ecological well-being of all life around the world, I found myself thinking about the many people in Duluth who are serving as pollinators — who are working on behalf of our city's ecological well-being, helping protect the environment and addressing climate change.

Among the many climate pollinators in Duluth are Jenna Yeakle of the Sierra Club, Bret Pence of Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light, Jodi Slick and Lora Wedge of Ecolibrium3, Lisa Fitzpatrick of Duluth Climate Mobilization, Brett Cease of Citizens Climate Lobby, Jonna Korpi of the Office of Sustainability at the University of Minnesota Duluth, state Sen. Jen McEwen of Duluth, and city of Duluth Sustainability Officer Mindy Granley. In so many different ways, these individuals are helping Duluth become more resourceful, generative, and fruitful in our collective desire to respond to the growing challenges from climate change.

But, given projections from climate events — including higher carbon-dioxide levels, warmer temperatures, unstable weather patterns, droughts, the losses of various species, and soil degradation — we need more people to serve as pollinators throughout Duluth.

Our city needs people like you and me who can share our time, skills, and resources to help Duluth become a more resilient, sustainable, and environmentally just city.

Pollinators come in all sizes and shapes. Anyone who walks, bikes, or takes public transportation is a pollinator. Someone who uses their backpack or cloth bags to carry groceries is a pollinator. Or a person who recycles and composts is a pollinator.

Pollinators can build community gardens, grow native plants and trees, coordinate climate-education workshops, organize climate-anxiety support groups, lobby elected officials to support new legislation, or volunteer with an environmental or climate group.

If you're looking for how to become a pollinator in Duluth, there are two great initiatives you may want to check out.

One is Climate Steps ( climatesteps.org ), which was founded by Texas biologist Annette Olson as a nonprofit that highlights the various steps we can take, individually and collectively, to tackle climate change and to change our systems and cultures. Climate Steps provides personal planning tools, articles, educational resources, and information for parents and teachers.

The other is Earth Hero ( earthhero.org ), founded by Olson, Ben Gerhold, and Peter Kalmus, Ph.D. Earth Hero is an app for discovering and designing personalized, positive steps anyone can take to reduce emissions and to take care of our planet.

In the conclusion to his book, “Reason in a Dark Time: Why the Struggle Against Climate Change Failed — And What it Means for Our Future,” Dale Jamieson wrote, "Despite the unprecedented nature of the challenge, human life will have meaning as long as there are people to take up the burden. It matters what we do and how we live. We can cope with change even when our resources are thin. This does not mean that we will solve the problem of climate change any time soon. Rather than a problem, climate change will increasingly present as an array of challenges that we will manage and live with as best we can."

We need all kinds of pollinators in our city to take up the burden, pollinators who can help us cope with climate change — and pollinators who can support us, mentor us, and lead us as we figure out how to live with climate change and manage the various climate challenges in our future.

Tone Lanzillo is a member of the Loaves and Fishes Community in Duluth, is a live-in volunteer at the Dorothy Day House, is an active part of the Duluth/365 initiative on climate, and is a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

Tone Lanzillo