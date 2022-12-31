Local View: Downtown Duluth's next chapter: more housing, fewer offices

As we turn the calendar to a new year, we also prepare to write the next chapter for Duluth’s downtown.

We have an amazing and unique downtown. It has proven to be a sound investment. In 2023, we look forward to the opening of Essentia’s Vision Northland project and further expansion at St. Luke’s. In recent months, we have welcomed several new property owners and know that more investments are in the works. The downtown has faced some recent challenges, but that has prompted many in our community to be more determined than ever to help further strengthen our downtown and reposition it for long-term success.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

A lot has changed since the beginning of the pandemic. Remote and hybrid workplaces have meant fewer employees calling upon the Central Business District on a daily basis. This has resulted in less activity, from fewer pedestrians on the sidewalks and in the skywalks to fewer downtown employees stopping in at the shops or grabbing lunch at restaurants. And, an increase in the number of individuals suffering from mental health issues and chemical addiction has brought more challenges out on the street. This is not unique to Duluth. It is happening in many downtown communities across the country, as the pandemic forced a change in course.

What hasn’t changed is the commitment and dedication from community leaders, business owners, and downtown supporters who believe in our downtown and who are ready to help write its next chapter.

Thanks to the Mayor’s Downtown Task Force, there are some sound recommendations for bringing about positive change that we can all embrace. The task force brought partners together, with a strong representation from the business community, to not only generate recommendations but to share in shouldering the work and celebrating successes.

It is no secret our downtown has faced some safety challenges, but there are many partners working to ensure the district is safe for everyone. There have been changes already, as chronic offenders who threaten the safety of our downtown are being held accountable. We support the efforts of the Duluth Police Department. Our Clean & Safe Team works in close communication with the department. Plus, stepped-up improvements in security and maintenance at public parking ramps soon will provide a noticeable difference to those who park there.

Better lit, active, and inviting storefronts also improve the overall vibrancy and safety in a downtown. At our organization, Downtown Duluth, we are excited to be working on a grant program to provide assistance to businesses to improve storefront design and lighting. We are also seeking out local experts who can provide guidance to serve as resources to our businesses when they take on such projects. It’s our goal to have a program funded and ready to be unveiled in the next two months. This is just one example of tangible measures that can create broad-based positive change.

Our downtown will also see a transformation in the coming year with a significant amount of new housing units coming online. With an increased population living downtown, we’ll see more activity 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The time is right to pursue further residential developments in downtown Duluth, as we consider repurposing underutilized vacant space. We fully realize our downtown employee base will no longer be at the pre-pandemic level of 18,000, but we can certainly grow the neighborhood with residents who enjoy a convenient and active urban setting.

I am honored to be among the many authors who will help write the next chapter for Duluth’s downtown. I look to the new year with great optimism and share in the excitement of strengthening the heart of our community.

Kristi Stokes is president of Downtown Duluth (downtownduluth.com), a private nonprofit that promotes and supports the development of a clean, safe, and vibrant downtown Duluth. She wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

