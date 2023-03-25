Local View: Doulas are an important part of birth teams

World Doula Week is right now, March 22-28. Doulas provide non-medical support to improve the health of birthing people and women, newborns, and families. We work with and for the birthing person and the partner or other family support.

I have been passionate about childbirth for as long as I can remember, but the need for doulas feels stronger now than ever. Birthing people in the U.S. experience poorer perinatal (before, during, and after birth) outcomes compared with other nations. Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) are even more at risk because of systemic racism. Gender non-conforming birthing people and other groups — for lots of reasons — can feel left out, too.

I want to be part of the change that levels the playing field.

I want to share some of the reasons I devote part of my life to working with birthing people and families as a doula.

Doulas are changing the way moms and pregnant people experience the birth process. Doulas center the birthing person to enhance empowerment and choice. There are so many decisions to navigate before, during, and after birth. A doula can help families access information, talk it through, and amplify their voices.

Doulas improve the birth experience. The doula provides reassurance and comfort, and birthing people who work with doulas have a higher satisfaction with their pregnancy and birth. We can help the whole family bond.

Doulas can lessen pain and medical or surgical interventions during labor. We are trained to provide physical support in labor through touch, hot or cold cloths, positioning, and more. Close attention to the birthing person helps reduce the use of pain medications and helps births move along more effectively.

Pregnancy and childbirth are in some ways like preparing for and running a marathon. Every athlete can benefit from a coach, and there’s nothing like a cheering fan (such as a doula!) on the sideline at mile 24 to carry you through to the finish line.

Doulas are changing the way moms experience the prenatal and postpartum process. Doulas check in with families before and after birth. This might mean asking about pregnancy discomforts and offering resources. After birth, we can help with breastfeeding, by bringing a meal, or by talking about emotional health.

Doulas can help reflect on and complement the care offered by a client’s OB/GYN or midwife. We maintain networks that help find the best bodyworker, lactation specialist, psychotherapist, physical therapist, and more — to best support the individual needs of each client.

My goal, and the goal of every doula, is to ensure that each family feels heard. Now more than ever, we need doulas as part of the care team.

Zomi Bloom works with the team of dedicated professionals at Doulas of Duluth (doulasofduluth.com). She is a mother of three, a poet, and a health care advocate.