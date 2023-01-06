Local View: Don't let London Road roundabout get rammed through

As part of its repaving and redesign of London Road, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to put a 150-foot-diameter roundabout at 60th Avenue East and London Road. The build is expected to take two years, may destroy a two-household historic home, and could take parkland that was granted to the city on the condition it would always be parkland.

It will be accompanied, of course, by many streetlights, because roundabouts are only safe if they are well lit.

It will also be accompanied by a fair quantity of road chemicals, including salt, because roundabouts are also only safe if they are not icy.

It will not have pedestrian-crossing flashers or pedestrian-crossing signs, because roundabouts are only safe if there are minimal visual distractions, so drivers look only to their left when entering.

I am part of a neighborhood group, Preserve the Gateway, which is dismayed by the unthinking design of the current proposal. I’m sure MnDOT and local firm LHB, who was contracted to do research and engineering, do not agree with us. That is likely because they see this site only as a conduit for cars and trucks. Their design isn’t bad for cars and trucks, but it’s bad for other things.

We neighbors see the site as the place where we watch meteor showers and northern lights with our kids and where we often cross to the lake and the mouth of the Lester River to watch the moonrise or sunrise, to visit the family of mergansers that nest at the mouth of the Lester every year, or to take a dip in the clear water at the mouth of the trout stream.

This is our home and is also the spiritual home of many Duluthians who don’t live in the neighborhood but who come often to stargaze, moongaze, or just breathe. The overbearing presence of too much concrete, too much lighting, too many chemicals, too long a build time, and too much runoff and debris in the river threaten to destroy the delicate offerings here.

The design as proposed, we fear, will impose an urban array of lights on what was a relatively dark-sky environment, will prevent residents and others from easily crossing the street, and will impose a vast stretch of concrete on what had been a simple and historic intersection.

Pedestrians have been pleading with MnDOT to improve the safety of the crossing for years. We’ve researched solutions, ranging from an enhanced pedestrian crossing (with flashing pedestrian signs triggered by a button at the intersection) to enhanced speed enforcement (with lights triggered by users). But we have been told, also for years, that the new redesign of London Road would address this.

Now we find the solution proposed by MnDOT to not be a solution at all but a massive imposition outscaled for the site, a threat to homes and views of the night sky, and a pollution threat to the river and lake. (A “sump” MnDOT proposes for the park to mitigate pollution would not be a solution for the two years of construction debris and also is uphill from the intersection.)

When we initially attempted to get data that LHB and MnDOT used to create the design, so that we could have input on solutions, we were told it was not available. Now, after a number of complaints, we do have the data. We learned the intersection is not rated “unsafe” for cars, and there have been only four minor (non-injury) accidents at the site in five years. If the roundabout is meant to prevent crashes, it isn’t needed. Traffic calming and good signage seem to be adequate. But we have been prevented from proposing alternative designs for the site and fear we will be made to live with whatever is built.

I know in the 1970s, traffic engineers wanted to ram the interstate straight through the city along the lakefront. If citizens then had given up and had let MnDOT have its way, Duluth would not have a Lakewalk, Canal Park, a Rose Garden, or tunnels taking interstate traffic below grade. The city would be cut off from the lake. A citizen protest then prevented MnDOT from serving only cars. We need to do the same now.

MnDOT’s own memo detailing how public input should be gathered and used is clear that citizens should be part of proposing and approving solutions to problems. MnDOT has gathered only citizen complaints about problems with the intersection; it does not seem to want to consider any proposals for solutions from citizens.

This is wrong, just as wrong as the MnDOT of the 1970s. Please protest by emailing MnDOT’s Tom Lamb at thomas.lamb@state.mn.us, MnDOT’s Pippi Mayfield at pippi.mayfield@state.mn.us, or LHB’s Matt Settergren at Matt.Settergren@LHBcorp.com.

Ann Klefstad of Duluth is a member of and submitted this on behalf of the neighborhood group Preserve the Gateway, which opposes a proposed roundabout at 60th Avenue East and London Road.

GET INVOLVED/LEARN MORE

** A neighborhood meeting is being planned for February regarding the proposed roundabout for 60th Avenue East and London Road. Contact Ann Klefstad at annklefstad@gmail.com for details.

** Additional information about the proposed project is online at dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/londonroad/, including a project summary; landscape sketches; traffic-simulation videos; a drone video of a similar roundabout in West St. Paul; intersection analyses; a summary of the results of a 2021 corridor survey; and videos of past public meetings, including a virtual meeting Dec. 21 specifically about the proposed roundabouts at 60th Avenue East and 40th Avenue East.