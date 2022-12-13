Local View: Diversity on the bench has proud legacy in Duluth and under Biden, Walz

The death a couple of months ago of judicial pioneer Jeanne Sederberg has been well-chronicled in this newspaper and elsewhere (“ Jeanne Sederberg, pioneering Duluth judge, dies at 96 ,” Nov. 2). It has been duly noted that the retired jurist, who passed away in late October at age 96, was the first woman to be named as a judge in the Northland’s Sixth Judicial District, which encompasses Duluth and the Iron Range along with the northeastern tier of the state.

She had been a subordinate judicial officer for 18 years when she was appointed by Gov. Arne Carlson to the bench in 1992, following a career in private practice of some 16 years and a couple of years as a public defender.

Her passing, coincidentally on the date of her 68th wedding anniversary, not only brought recollections of her remarkable, trailblazing career, it also brought to mind the diversity of gender, race, ethnicity, and other considerations that now populate the courts in Minnesota, including here in the Northland.

I’ve noted the subject before in the News Tribune, including the Feb. 24 column, “ Don’t overlook Walz’s judicial appointments, especially during Black History Month .” In light of Judge Sederberg’s passing, the topic warrants revisiting and updating.

Gov. Tim Walz, coming off his reelection, has been aided in his judicial appointments by his lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, who has been instrumental with him in maintaining and increasing diversity on the bench in this state. While there were many women and other racial, ethnic, and members of other historically underrepresented groups on the Minnesota courts before Walz and Flanagan took over in 2018, in the past four years, the two have substantially expanded that diversity. During that period, the governor has appointed 39 judges to the state’s more than 300 judicial positions, including 295 trial-court positions, 19 spots on the court of appeals, seven on the state Supreme Court, and various specialty courts for tax and workers compensation. More than half of these appointees have been women, along with a number of racial, ethnic, and LGBTQ minorities.

This pattern is well reflected here in the Sixth District, where Judge Sederberg presided for a mere four years before reaching the maximum retirement age of 70 in 1996. Gov. Walz’s two judicial appointments to the district court here have been divided between a woman, Amy Lukasavitza, and a Black man, Shawn Pearson, a dichotomy that is reflective of the governor’s statewide practice.

While his only Supreme Court appointment has been a white man — Gordon Moore, an attorney from Worthington, in the southeast corner of the state — his appointment was proclaimed as a testament to another kind of diversity: geographical, choosing a jurist from outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

Now that Gov. Walz has won another four-year term, it is expected that he, in concert with the lieutenant governor, will have a number of other appointments to make that may equal or exceed the percentage of women and other minorities he has already appointed.

The pattern of diversity in judicial appointments here in Minnesota parallels the same feature at the federal level by President Joe Biden. In his two years in office, Biden has appointed 84 judges, the highest number during a similar period since President John F. Kennedy. Additionally, there are 57 appointments pending in the Senate; and, now that the Democrats have retained the slender majority in that chamber, the process for confirming them will probably be expedited.

These figures compare to the 234 federal judicial appointments made by President Donald Trump during his four-year term. At the current pace, Biden will slightly exceed that number.

More than three-fourths of Biden’s appointees, 76% of them, have been women; and two-thirds of the judges nominated and confirmed have been racial, ethnic, or sexual-orientation minorities.

As is likely to occur here in Minnesota, the next two years of Biden’s term will probably see as many, or more, women and minorities appointed to the federal bench.

Like Gov. Walz’s state-court appointments in the Duluth area, Biden has made two federal appointments in Minnesota, split between a woman and a man. The woman is Katherine Menendez, a career public defender and former U.S. magistrate of Hispanic descent, along with Jerry Blackwell, a Black private-practice attorney who helped lead prosecution of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder case two years ago.

These trends are emulated in other state and federal tribunals, but perhaps none more so than here in Minnesota. The diversity owes much to pioneering jurists like the recently deceased Judge Sederberg of Duluth.

Marshall H. Tanick is a constitutional law attorney in Minneapolis and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.