Local View: Dictatorship, not socialism, the death knell to capitalism

An election is approaching, and the Republicans are beating the drum again that the Democrats are socialists. Many people are alarmed by this term. However, again, we are being provided with no definition of what it means to be socialist.

In socialism, decisions, such as for buying and selling, are made by the collective of the people or its representative (such as the government). The means of production and distribution of goods and services are controlled to benefit all.

If Republicans are against socialism, what are they for? It appears they would be capitalists, as shown by their favoring the wealthy and corporations. In capitalism, decisions are made in the marketplace between sellers and buyers. The profit motive is paramount.

The U.S. at present has a mixed economy. Capitalism is the economic engine, but the distribution of its benefits — such as our Social Security, pensions, disability, health insurance, unemployment compensation, children’s medical care, and subsidized housing, in addition to profit and salaries — creates an important social safety net for all Americans.

Although Republicans may shy away from the term, fascism is what their projected policies and goals are approaching. These developments are not totally the fault of ex-President Donald Trump, but he masterfully followed the dictator playbook to his personal advantage.

The first pillar used to hold up a budding fascist movement is the manipulation of people’s innate patriotism toward their own country, such as “America First.” The U.S. flag plays an important role in Trump’s campaigns. On TV, he purposefully embraced the flag. Is there something wrong with this? Of course not, but it is one small piece of a false front produced by endless propaganda against our free press, law enforcement, judicial agencies, and individuals.

Another pillar is the desire to return to a previous time, supposedly when the people were better off. Fascists claim they can achieve this. We all know what “MAGA” means. Problems such as racism, economic inequality, and sexism are ignored.

The third pillar is for the leader to portray himself as the victim of opponents, the elected government, and traditional ways of doing things (such as voting procedures). Has anyone not heard the cry that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump?

The fourth pillar is shown by the leader’s use of propaganda (such as conspiracy theories) to develop extreme loyalty in his followers. Trump claimed he could shoot someone, and his base would not hold him accountable. This charisma is fostered and, of course, like the other pillars, affects one’s voting. Such voting is based on emotions, not reasonable problem-solving policies or achievements. It also provoked the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Socialist policies are not the real threat. Republicans seem not to understand the development of a dictatorship in the U. S. would be the death knell of our capitalism as we know it. As dictators and their followers stay in power, they harden governmental control to benefit themselves. Marketplace decision-making becomes a memory. Full capitalism requires democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. Elections matter.

Donald E. Maypole of Lake Nebagamon has taught at three colleges and universities in the U.S. and five in Europe. His professional articles have been published in the U.S., Europe, and China.

