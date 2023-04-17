Local View: Delivering consumer ease via technology more difficult for government

The average person has access to technology that allows them to complete many tasks faster than in the past. Finding a dinner reservation for next week, ordering groceries, or following directions all are at your fingertips. Whether we know it or not, these efficiencies have become our normal expectation. More tasks are completed quickly with some form of technology, and it’s usually on our phones.

But federal and state governments are struggling to keep pace with these expectations. There is a gap between what we expect of public and private services and what’s delivered.

At Research Improving People's Lives (RIPL), a civic, tech nonprofit, I have spent the past two and a half years working with government partners to implement outcome-driven technology while navigating the rules and circumstances that make customer-centric innovation different and, I’d argue, more difficult for government than the private sector.

Governments across the country are working diligently to improve service delivery. The notion of customer experience has become a focal point in government. Improvements here don’t only save people’s time, they accelerate outcomes like starting a new career or a business, getting access to health insurance, or finding support during a hard time.

Like in the private sector, the most successful innovations in the public sector center on the core purpose that guides a government agency or department to exist. These innovations focus on the outcome a government service is trying to promote for its customer and identify a way to do that better than before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “good technology” we have grown accustomed to, which makes our lives easier, rethinks the entire approach to a customer's experience to design a technology-driven service that meets a need better than before.

At Research Improving People’s Lives, we dissect the status quo to consider a future state that fundamentally questions what is required in that existing process, what reporting is needed and for what purpose, and what constraints are true versus assumed blockers.

We pose questions that accelerate getting the support our communities need from government digital services: What if you didn’t have to remember your username and password for four to five digital accounts? What if completing the digital application to obtain a public benefit took at most five minutes? And what if our government, which has loads of data about us, put that data to use on our behalf? What if we could benefit from this data in our decision-making or proactively learn about services supporting our individual goals?

Emphasis on user experience at the federal level is unlocking initiatives and funding to improve the experience of interacting with government-owned digital tools. There is a growing awareness of our collective need to reduce the time tax we ask of individuals who interact with the government.

In Minnesota, the Department of Human Services, Minnesota IT Services, counties, and tribal nations built mnbenefits.org . This easy-to-use, mobile-friendly application allows residents to apply for many safety-net benefits in under 20 minutes. These initiatives show we can soften the contrast between accessing private and public services.

Helping government catch up to our modern-day expectations of ease and speedy service delivery will take commitment and many combined strategies, including adopting new technology. But to create meaningful change, the core purpose of those government services must be centered and revisited. We must focus on what the service intends to do for its customer and suppress a common emphasis on compliance-first or technology-first process improvements.

My experience and the countless proof points across the country and in Minnesota say we can do this. And we must, because, as customers, we depend on the public sector and the services our governments deliver daily. Our experience can and should be better, but we need to focus on that experience to improve it.

Sarah White of Minneapolis is a vice president at Research Improving People’s Lives, or RIPL (ripl.org), a nonprofit that works with government entities to use data, science, and technology to improve policy and lives.

ADVERTISEMENT