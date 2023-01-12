Local View: Cover more of I-35 to create more connections to Lake Superior

There’d be 12 — yes, 12 — new, safe, and well-designed walkway connections between Canal Park and downtown, including one walkway at each avenue. And that’s only one small hint of what we can achieve with what a group of us are calling “the greenway,” a covering of pedestrian-friendly greenspace and amenities over Interstate 35 through downtown Duluth.

It’s a topic we’ve been writing about and promoting since April, so for some nine months — and yes, much of our message remains about health, safety, beauty, connections, amenities, interests, and environment.

Without the greenway, there are currently only two dangerous, ugly, and poor connections between downtown and Canal Park: the overpass crossings at Lake Avenue and Fifth Avenue West, both connected by highway ramps. They are not fun nor easy to navigate — and not safe if you try. They are barriers for those who refuse to use them to cross the interstate without a vehicle.

For pedestrians, the Lake Avenue and Fifth Avenue West bridges mean standing and waiting for stopped and moving traffic, with engines roaring and foul and dangerous exhaust pouring out for us to breathe. Many of the vehicles are through traffic with no intent or need to be in, or to stop in, Duluth at all.

A logical question: why did it take from 1980 to now, some 42 years, to understand this poor planning and life intrusion? Did we not know what these vehicles were doing to our environment at precisely a point of one of our greatest population concentrations? Did we not care? Were we overcome with just plain poor planning?

Now, 42 years later, we have a chance to solve this health and safety problem. And while doing that, we can create long-needed connections between two popular districts of retail, business, government, health care, and entertainment. These places need safe, convenient, and pleasant ways to find and use them.

The envisioned 12 new walkable connections would be safe from cars and trucks via a wooded connecting walkway system loaded with human needs, beauty, and interest. One connection would lead to Duluth’s beginning, Lake Superior, with no streets to cross and no loud or fast-moving vehicles on the way there. There’d be no vehicle exhaust, either, just high-quality Duluth as we live and appreciate it.

To communicate this important opportunity, we are promoting those portions of the I-35 project completed in the 1980s that were accomplishments. A small portion of the freeway was covered then near downtown. We are looking to cover more now with connections up and over on top of the freeway, a 15-acre green and safe environment with no cars, no exhaust, no particulate matter, and no noise — just our citizens and visitors enjoying features and amenities in a beautiful environment.

How could anyone in this whole world object to something this fantastic? We welcome questions.

Kent G. Worley of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was a landscape architect in Duluth from 1967 through 2007. He designed Lake Place, the Lakewalk, Leif Erikson Park, and Interstate 35 through downtown Duluth. He can be reached at kgwgr@yahoo.com.