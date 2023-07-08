Local View: Corporate wolf clothed in 'community' lurks in Minnesota

Recently, I came across a February study commissioned by the Itasca Project, titled, “Housing Innovation Report: Recommended strategies to increase production and lower housing costs in Minnesota.” While the study itself was interesting, I was even more intrigued by its sponsoring organization.

The Itasca Project sounds like a water-conservation endeavor in the Northland or possibly a search for the exact source of the Mississippi River. Most Minnesotans would not have a clue what it is or why it exists. The name does, however, elicit a positive feeling indicative of an organization that has a concrete function.

I checked Wikipedia but found no mention of the Itasca Project. Next, I tried YouTube but only found one video referencing the organization. “Transit ROI: Jay Cowles of the Itasca Project” is a short video posted in 2013 discussing the return on investment for different strategies for public transportation. Cowles notes he is co-chair of the transportation initiative of the Itasca Project. He describes the project as a “metro-regional association of leaders, primarily business CEOs but also other critical political, foundation, and nonprofit leaders.” He goes on to say, “We look at questions that we think are long-term and strategic on behalf of maintaining the region’s competitiveness.”

So, the Itasca Project, it seems to me, is like a chamber of commerce run by corporate CEOs that sponsors studies of regional significance. Cowles, a founding member, is also the managing director of Lawrence Creek LLC, a private family investment company. He also currently is on the public Minnesota State Colleges and University System Board of Trustees.

Intrigued by his connections to both corporate and public entities, I closely explored the Itasca Project website, itascaproject.org . The organization is, its site says, “an employer-led civic alliance focused on building a thriving economy and expanding prosperity for all.” That seems to me somewhat overly altruistic and not quite believable, but I pressed on.

The website also has a link to an article about the group’s leadership, titled, “Doing well by doing good: A leader’s guide.” The article indicates the Itasca Project was founded on Friday, Sept. 12, 2003, when Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak, St. Paul Mayor Randy Kelly, and about 30 business and civic leaders attended a first organizational meeting. These founding members “all believed that a group driven by private enterprises but including a broad set of stakeholders could play a constructive role in reviving the economic competitiveness of Minneapolis and Saint Paul,” the site states.

On the surface, this sounds like a community-based approach. However, when you consider the Itasca Project is run at least in part by corporate CEOs, you wonder about its true motives.

Take, for example, its recent “Housing Innovation Report,” mentioned above. The report claims that by following its recommendations, the Twin Cities area would be able to meet its production goal of 18,000 homes per year with increased affordability. Its leaders claim they want to expand prosperity for all: “Increasing housing production and improving housing affordability will benefit families, firms, and the entire MSP region for generations to come.”

The major recommendations of the report include, one, that cities should provide public land to developers at low or no cost and, two, that building-permit processes should be shortened. These recommendations reflect an employer-led organization with the interests of the elite at its core and not the interests of an entire community.

It is not a coincidence that executives from some of the largest development and construction companies in Minnesota participated in the creation of the report, including MA Mortenson Company, Ryan Companies, Andersen Corporation, and Dominium. It would make sense that they want to obtain free or inexpensive land and reduce government oversight of projects, thereby increasing profits.

Too many local newspapers and media outlets quote Itasca Project studies as if they are neutral research documents. It is unreasonable that the motives of such a powerful agent of public discourse are not more closely explored or discussed.

In my view, the Itasca Project is a corporate wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Dave Berger of Maple Grove, Minnesota, is a retired sociology professor, freelance writer, author, and regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

