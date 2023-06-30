Local View: Consider our Founders, why they signed the Declaration

“So someone can read my name without spectacles.”

— alleged quote by Continental Congress President John Hancock

July 4. A time for fireworks, barbecues, vacations, and get-togethers. What I think many Americans forget is that there was none of that on July 4, 1776, when 56 members of the Continental Congress ratified the Declaration of Independence.

It wasn’t so easy at the time. When the initial battles broke out in April 1775 (Lexington, Concord, Bunker Hill, etc.), few colonists desired complete independence from England, and those who did were considered radical, like Samuel Adams, who was quite intense. Others, while more moderate in thinking, nevertheless believed something needed to be done. They knew they had to officially announce the colonies’ independence from England.

It was a serious number of days, fraught with maybe some trepidation, but also determination, beginning in June 1776 with the drawing up of the Declaration and then presenting it to the Continental Congress. It was signed on July 2, but, as mentioned before, wasn’t ratified until July 4.

What the members did on July 3, I’m not sure (drinking Sam Adams beer?).

Perhaps these men who signed the Declaration knew it risked either death or imprisonment by the British, who, at the time, were giving the American forces a hard time. Despite those hard times, these men decided to forge ahead to break away from England.

They were a varied lot. Some, granted, were plantation owners (i.e., slave owners); but others were lawyers, merchants, regular landowners, physicians, farmers, scientists, and even a minister, to name a few. Their ages ranged from the 20s to the 70s. Different backgrounds, but one common goal. Sure, there were arguments, some back and forth; but there were also compromises, which predated our later U.S. Congress.

Some of these men went on to live long lives. Some didn’t survive to see America become free. Thomas Jefferson, who was the primary writer of the Declaration of Independence, lived until 1821, dying on the same day as another signatory, John Adams. Both would become presidents. Another member of the Congress, John Morton, a farmer and politician from Pennsylvania, was the swing vote for that colonial state in voting for the Declaration. He died in 1777, apparently from tuberculosis.

I can’t say what the motivations were behind these members of the Continental Congress. Of course, one of the reasons for the Revolution was the whole “taxation-without-representation” schtick. A valid reason, as many colonists were fed up with all the taxes England was imposing on them. That included the members of the congress, many of whom were doing OK financially and didn’t want England digging into their pockets.

But I think it was more than that. Colonists realized they didn’t need the Mother Country anymore, much like a child who grows up and moves on from his or her parents. I think that’s the right analogy. These signers, along with the thousands of soldiers who fought in the Revolution, with many dying, wanted to determine their own destiny. The Declaration of Independence was the beginning of that destiny.

While we all go about our July 4 revelries, we need to remember that the Founding Fathers, on that fateful day, changed history at their own risk. We have the freedom to change our own destinies because of those 56 men. I ask you to think about them, and that simple parchment of paper. It’s a humble request.

Meanwhile, happy July 4.

Dave Boe is a writer and a 20-year veteran who lives in Duluth.

Dave Boe