Local View: Chum a beacon of hope in Duluth for 50 years

Chum, the well-known charitable organization dedicated to helping the homeless, is celebrating a significant milestone this year: its 50th anniversary.

In 1973, a group of compassionate people of faith banded together to address the immediate basic needs of people in Duluth with low incomes who were facing hunger, homelessness, and other challenges. Chum has remained true to its original goal of being the first point of contact for services, counseling, and referrals for people experiencing homelessness, serving as Duluth's safety net for those who face the greatest challenges.

The need for Chum became evident in the early 1980s when homelessness began to rise in the United States. Duluth experienced the loss of affordable housing, a deep economic recession, and the deinstitutionalization of individuals with mental illnesses, leading to a significant increase in homelessness. Chum stepped up to meet this growing need, initially operating an emergency shelter and drop-in center out of the basement of the Damiano Center. Over the years, Chum expanded its services, opening a family shelter and eventually relocating to its current location in 1998.

Signs of homelessness are present in Duluth. Photo by Bradley Zwagerman

Since its establishment, Chum has consistently provided critical support to those in need. In 1996, the organization served more than 3,000 individuals through its drop-in center, helping with food, shelter, medical care, transportation, and other essential needs. The Chum Food Shelf distributed 6,448 five-day food orders that year to 2,618 households, benefiting 16,583 individuals.

Today, the demand for these services continues to be high, far surpassing the expectations of Chum's founders. Chum remains a vital force in Duluth's fight against poverty, hunger, and homelessness. The organization operates the largest emergency congregate shelter north of the Twin Cities, serving more than 1,000 unique individuals annually. Chum also provides a six-unit family shelter, a drop-in center, a warming center in winter, and a street outreach program.

Our food shelf distributed 572,347 pounds of food in 2022, benefiting 1,818 households, or 3,388 people. Additionally, Chum serves as the support-services provider for two permanent supportive housing complexes: the Steve O’Neil Apartments, providing housing for families with children who have experienced homelessness, and the St. Francis Apartments, catering to vulnerable older adults who were chronically homeless before moving in.

Challenges faced by our community have grown significantly over time. Issues such as rampant drug use, mental health treatment shortages, rising housing costs, and a lack of affordable-housing options pose significant obstacles in addressing homelessness and poverty. To combat these challenges, it is essential for the entire community — including government entities, businesses, and individuals — to come together and support initiatives aimed at preventing hunger and homelessness and providing long-term solutions.

In commemoration of our 50th anniversary, Chum is leading a collaborative effort called "Stepping On Up," a three-phase, five-year plan to reduce unsheltered homelessness in Duluth. Chum and nine other Duluth organizations — the American Indian Community Housing Organization, the Human Development Center, Life House, Loaves & Fishes, Lutheran Social Service, One Roof Community Housing, Safe Haven, the Damiano Center, and the Salvation Army — are working together to address this crisis. The plan focuses on providing safety through authorized living zones and winter warming centers, establishing a pipeline of support, developing shelter-next facilities, and, ultimately, creating 200 housing units in Duluth.

As Chum enters its next 50 years of service, it does so with a renewed commitment to addressing hunger and homelessness comprehensively. The organization is actively exploring new partnerships, advocating for policy changes, and leveraging community support to amplify its impact.

Let us celebrate Chum's milestone and use it as a rallying call to tackle these challenges together and to work toward the vision where our neighbors have enough food to sustain themselves and their families and are not left to live and sleep in places unfit for human habitation.

Bradley Zwagerman is director of communications and marketing for Chum ( chumduluth.org ), a nonprofit Duluth charitable organization. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

