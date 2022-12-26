Local View: Christmas carols, as dying requests, spark memories, smiles

The hall was dark and quiet. The daytime buzz — phones ringing, doctors consulting, and nurses bustling from room to room — was gone. This was a cancer and hospice unit on Christmas Eve. The December stream of well-wishers and visitors had dried up like the Kalahari Desert.

Outside the hospital, families lit candles at darkened church services, friends passed plates of cookies at Christmas parties, and groups applauded holiday concerts.

The only sound here was the electronic beeping of IV machines.

After working the dayshift, I sneaked back in a vintage Santa suit, a find from a thrift store, to surprise Mary. Her bald head announced her fight with cancer, and her booming laugh made me fall in love with her fiery spark. As a nurse, I loved all my patients, but Mary’s mischievous glint roped me in close. I couldn’t imagine this sparkplug of a lady being surrounded by silence all by herself on Christmas Eve. I’d find my new fiance and surprise him, too, as he worked the overnight shift as a new resident. But really, I returned for Mary.

Belting out, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!” I burst into her room. Squealing, her arms flapped like she was a duck trying to take off from a lake. “It’s you!” she crooned and wrapped her arms around me like a quilt. I knew that a five-foot-tall, 23-year-old caroling nurse in a Santa suit wasn’t with who she most wanted to celebrate Christmas Eve; that was her family. But as we sat on the edge of her bed together, I knew that at least she wasn’t alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a more recent Christmas Eve, I shuffled my sons up the hospital stairwell to that same cancer/hospice unit. Candy canes dangled off their mittened hands and a Santa hat drooped over one of their miniature heads. Some rooms were hospice rooms, the only sound from them labored breathing, the time of talking to their loved ones past. Family members could only sit in silent presence. Other rooms were for cancer patients, with family members in worried vigil. Some cancer patients, like Mary had been, were all alone.

“Anything we can sing for you tonight?” we asked as we squished our winter jackets through one small doorway.

“Oh, how about “Silent Night?” a patient whispered from the bed.

Our choir of four and a few recruited friends started to sing, and the air seemed to become suspended around us. Eyes glistened over and hands found their way to the patient in the bed with a shared squeeze. This Christmas carol conjured something magical into the room. Maybe beautiful memories of the patient’s of Christmases celebrated with children. Or their own Christmas wonder as a child: that first bike or red sled or Barbie doll under the tree.

I’ll never know the magical memories that launched tears rolling down cheeks like bobsleds, or that bloomed smiles under fluorescent hospital lighting, or that caused laughter to bubble over as we squeezed into hospital room after hospital room.

We moved into another room, and the patient’s daughter smiled as we gathered around her mother’s hospice bed. “Do ‘Oh Holy Night’ next. That's her favorite!” Our reedy voices broke into the silence as we strung the words together. We got brave enough to turn up the off-tune volume so she could better hear. Halfway through, her daughter exclaimed, “Her lips are moving! Do you see that! Mom’s singing, `Oh holy night’!”

The Christmas carol had reached past what looked possible and had ignited something that moved a dying mother’s lips to sing a Christmas carol with her daughter. I’ll never forget it.

Christmas carols connect the dying to deeply woven memories, stitching together across childhood or the patchwork of parenthood, allowing us to rekindle some of our brightest memories at the end. Music is mysterious and powerful. It connects us to moments and experiences we hold across our lifetimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, when I hear a Christmas carol walking through a store, I remember those darkened hospital rooms on those Christmas Eve nights, including “Silent Night,” conjuring memories into a room, making the most weary of people rejoice.

The Santa suit is long gone, but I still find my feet padding through the snow and returning to the hospital on Christmas Eve night. My sons grew from toddling into rooms offering candy canes into teenagers who weren’t intimidated by the gray linoleum and the sick patients swallowed up in the middle of hospital beds. I recall how it all started, with Mary’s bellowing laugh and mischievous smile, and sometimes I wonder, Mary did you know?

Diana Oestreich of Duluth is a veteran, a peacemaker, a member of Veterans for Peace, the author of "Waging Peace: One Soldier's Journey of Putting Love First," and the founder of The Waging Peace Project (dianaoestreich.com/waging-peace-project), which empowers everyday people to commit small acts of courage.