Local View: Choose love over fear to overcome bigotry

Years ago, I was up late channel-surfing and came across a stand-up comedian named Bill Hicks. Just before the end of his routine, he took an unexpected serious turn and he said something that has resonated with me ever since: “Life is a choice between love and fear.”

This phrase struck me as curiously simple and yet profound. I spent the following weeks analytically applying it to choices and experiences in my own life — and found it surprisingly enlightening.

I believe this “love versus fear” approach is applicable to the pervasive bigotry in this country’s history. Whether based on race, ethnic origin, sexual preference, or gender ideology, bigotry has been a constant source of divisiveness in America.

Journalist Nicholas Kristoff noted that, historically, the starting point of bigotry in America has not been hatred, but fear. French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre wrote that the basis of antisemitism was an original fear of oneself, fear of truth, and a fear of reasoning.

In “Causes of Prejudice,” taken from his book, “The Social Animal,” Elliot Aronson noted that there is some evidence of a predisposition of certain people toward being prejudiced, referring to those people as “authoritarian personalities.” Aronson explained that such people tended to be very insecure, highly dependent on and fearful of their parents, and feeling an unconscious hostility against them. They emerged as adults with a high degree of anger, which, due to fear and insecurity, resulted in displaced aggression against powerless groups.

In her memoir, “Unfollow,” Megan Phelps-Roper chronicles her life growing up in the family that founded the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kansas, which became notorious for its bigotry of gays and Jews and for protesting military funerals. From childhood, she carried signs saying “DEATH PENALTY FOR FAGS” and “GOD HATES JEWS,” and she later joined her family in picketing soldiers’ funerals with signs saying “THANK GOD FOR DEAD SOLDIERS.” Such protests led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a 2011 case brought by the family of a deceased soldier against the church (Snyder v. Phelps). The Supreme Court held that the church’s right to protest was protected by the First Amendment. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, found that the court could not react to the pain inflicted by speech by punishing the speaker, because: “As a Nation, we have chosen a different course — to protect even hurtful speech on public issues to ensure that we do not stifle public debate.”

However, allowing bigotry a voice does not require its acceptance. We can choose to fight fear, hate, and hurtful behavior with truth, reason, and love.

Megan Phelps-Roper ultimately left her family and its church after coming to the realization that the church’s beliefs were hypocritical in the face of Jesus’ admonitions to “love thy neighbor” and “love your enemies.” She also discovered that doubt of one’s beliefs was no more than basic humility — an acknowledgement that there may be information outside of our sphere of knowledge to show our position to be in error. In contrast, the arrogance of certainty of beliefs directs us to ignore anything that contradicts our position and view compromise as unthinkable, justifying inflicting pain on others.

“Whoever exalts himself will be humbled; but whoever humbles himself will be exalted,” reads the gospel of Matthew. Choosing humility is choosing love over fear, hatred, and prejudice. It is the key to eliminating those sources of division among us. Ultimately, it is up to all of us to first commit to choosing love over fear and then to be witnesses to that choice before everyone we encounter.

Rick Leighton of Duluth is a retired attorney. He wrote this for the News Tribune.

