Local View: Chicago's Millennium Park a blueprint for Duluth

The area adjacent to downtown Duluth has an interesting and encouraging parallel in Chicago’s Millennium Park.

Both were originally long-time, single-use, huge, railroad-car storage areas.

Like in Duluth, Millennium Park is between downtown and one of our Great Lakes. Also like in Duluth, the area that became Millennium Park separated people in downtown Chicago from Lake Michigan and was filled with noise, foul air, no vegetation, and an undesirable single use of valuable central land.

Both Duluth and Chicago dealt successfully with their railroad cars in these areas by relocating them. (A Chicago city employee found a clause stating the railroad had to return the land to the city once it stopped using it.) An airport runway further separated Chicago’s downtown from Lake Michigan. This also was removed. Both cities then used the areas for vehicles: Chicago for parking spaces and Duluth an interstate, both still single-use.

The development of Millennium Park in Chicago was beyond priceless to the city. The area now features open space, plantings, connections, clean air, and amenities. Sound familiar to what I and others have been saying needs to happen in our parallel place in Duluth?

Chicago covered its parking and made its area multi-use. The city built connecting walkways and amenities and added plantings. The result connected people to Lake Michigan while eliminating the negatives of vehicular impacts, like undesirable noise.

Duluth likewise has a central, single-use space that needs to be turned into multi-use. I’m referring, of course, to the six blocks of single-use I-35 through downtown. Does everyone agree it needs to go?

Duluth has the same opportunity now that Chicago had. We don’t need major park and entertainment features like Chicago added, although the space would be there for future development ideas. We do need plantings, quiet, walking pathways, bikeways, and cartways where I-35 now stands. Yes, let golf carts have access on what we’ll call the Duluth Greenway.

If we knew and understood all the valuable health benefits from plants, we’d do this in a nanosecond. This is the same as saying that if we knew and understood all the negatives from vehicular exhaust and particulate material we breath, we’d do it in a nanosecond.

Kent G. Worley of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was a landscape architect in Duluth from 1967 through 2007. He designed Lake Place, the Lakewalk, Leif Erikson Park, and Interstate 35 through downtown Duluth. He can be reached at kgwgr@yahoo.com.