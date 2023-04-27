Local View: Charlie Brown not the only one calling for good grief

There is a famous “Peanuts” comic in which Lucy Van Pelt holds a football for Charlie Brown to kick — and at the very last minute pulls the ball away, causing Charlie Brown to miss the ball, fly high in the air, injure himself, and exclaim, “Good grief!” In most cases, one would utter an expletive.

Over and over, painfully, year after year, comic after comic, Charlie Brown never, ever successfully kicks that football. “Good grief!" becomes a signature for the awkward, overanalyzing, and insecure favorite hero.

I’ve been wondering lately, is there such a thing as good grief? Because grief seems to be everywhere, and believe me, it doesn’t always feel good.

Just the other night I was watching the show, “Shrinking.” The whole series is about grief, so, of course, I watch it. Harrison Ford’s character consoles a young woman who lost her mom. He says, “Nobody gets through this life unscathed. … But then you’re left with a choice. Are you going to let your grief drown you (or) are you gonna face it and come through the other side?” I sit on my couch and wonder where that other side is.

Grief comes in all flavors, from the loss of youthful innocence to the loss of a marriage. Maybe it's the loss of a pet, retirement, or a move from a beloved home. Or maybe it is the loss of someone you love.

Since the death of my brother, my dad regularly encourages my mom to move forward in her grief. He tells her that life moves on, and they must, too. But the last time I was home, I was struck with the reality that my parents, who are in their mid-70s, will likely live their remaining days in sadness and grieving. I do not believe they can “get over” this loss, and they will never be the same. None of us will, because we fully loved my brother; and in losing someone you love, you grieve. I feel so sad about that.

For me, however, if biology works its usual magic (and pending no great tragedy) and I get to live the usual life expectancy, then I have quite a few years left. So I really need to come through the other side. Because being left behind is really hard.

I once heard it was a great privilege to be present when someone passes from this world to the next. I’m sure of the importance of being present, but I still have a little trauma from the whole experience.

My brother ended up being an organ donor, and we had this little thing called an honor walk, encouraged by Gift of Hope, the donation organization assigned to us. Hospital staff silently lined the pathway from the intensive care unit to the operating room as my brother was brought for organ harvest. I will tell you, this was awful. There’s nothing worse than grieving the upcoming death of someone you love and marching through a bunch of medical people who may or may not meet your gaze, who feel sorry for you and also feel glad they are not you. I am a medical person, and I will never participate in that again. Please hold your judgment unless you’ve actually done it. For me it was anything but healing.

It’s April again, and sometimes it snows in April. This year it sure did. It’s been almost a full circle around the sun since that day, and most days I do not cry. I still feel it, though, the grief. I still long for experiences and people who might wrap their loving arms around me, hold me tight, and protect me from feeling so sad. I want to be able to laugh and enjoy the fun memories, and lots of times I can. I want to avoid the days where the grief feels so intense that I can’t handle ordinary things confidently and I may not seem reasonable. I guess, in some ways, I want to find good grief.

Krisa Keute of Duluth is a physician, mother, daughter, and sister who practices internal medicine. She is a contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

