Local View: Charitable gambling may take a big hit in Minnesota

Sen. Grant Hauschild and other elected politicians promised to fight for us in St. Paul with regard to charitable gambling. But he and others sided with tribal casinos ahead of the interests of our local charities, bars, and restaurants during the recently concluded legislative session.

Sen. Hauschild voted to make current electronic pull-tab games illegal as of Dec. 31, 2024. Thanks to Sen. Hauschild and other politicians, e-pull tabs will no longer exist in their current form. That means charities could be left with less to spend on critical programs for disability services, food shelves for veterans, equipment for fire departments, and funding of youth hockey programs. That also means bars and restaurants could be forced to cut jobs to make ends meet.

Last year, electronic pull tabs generated more than $131 million for Minnesota charities. In the most recent quarterly report issued by the Minnesota Gambling Control Board, e-pull tabs generated 54% of all pull-tab sales.

It was wrong for Sen. Hauschild to support a last-minute deal cut behind closed doors. Sadly, some of the stakeholders with the most to lose weren’t even able to get a seat at the table.

In 2021, the fiscal note for the H.F. 2366 legislation stated that “all existing electronic pull-tab and linked bingo games will be prohibited under the proposed language. Therefore, all revenue ($1.3 billion per year) will be eliminated on those games.” The note detailed that, "Local bars selling electronic games will lose revenue” estimated $29.25 million annually, and, "Local wages for those conducting lawful gambling will be reduced” by an estimated $35.75 million. Additionally, "Available funds for lawful (charitable) purposes will be reduced” by an estimated $33 million annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since that time, e-tab sales have increased 80%. In 2023, there was not even a fiscal note to calculate the future wreckage to charities, bars, and restaurants.

Charities in Sen. Hauschild’s district benefiting from electronic and paper pull tabs include American Legion Post 404 in Alden, the Babbitt Golf Association, the Big Falls Lions Club, the Cook Timberwolves Snowmobile Club, VFW Post 1757 in Cook, the Cook Firemen’s Relief Association, the Voyageur Trail Society in Crane Lake, the Hermantown Youth Soccer Association, the Gnesen Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association, the Ely Igloo Snowmobile Club, the Ely Winton Rod and Gun Club, the Hermantown Amateur Hockey Association, the Hoyt Lakes Chamber of Commerce, VFW Post 8144 in Hoyt Lakes, the International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club in International Falls, VFW Post 2948 in International Falls, the International Falls Recreation Hockey Association, the Church of St. Thomas Aquinas in International Falls, the Isabella Community Council, VFW Post 9641 in Littlefork, the Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club in Northome, the Ranier Recreation Club, the Tower Firemen’s Relief Association, Moose Lodge 1463 in Two Harbors, American Legion Post 109 in Two Harbors, the Two Harbors Youth Hockey Association, and, most importantly to me, Virginia Elks Lodge 1003.

It's truly outrageous that Sen. Hauschild ignored the wishes of so many of his constituents. Minnesotans strongly opposed making any changes to e-pull tabs. A recent statewide survey conducted on behalf of the group Protect Our Charities found that a whopping 79% of state voters supported maintaining e-pull tabs in their current form.

Minnesotans deserve so much better. Sen. Hauschild should be ashamed of himself for turning his back on his local charities, bars, and restaurants.

Lori Beth Maki or Virginia, Minnesota, has been a Minnesota gambling employee for 25 years and a member of the Virginia Elks Lodge 1003 for 24 years.

Lori Beth Maki