Local View: Carnival of distractions marked by endless sideshow investigations

I remember as a youth visiting fairs and hearing the booming voices of carnival barkers on the midway trying to divert my attention from the games and rides and into their sideshows. “Right this way to witness a most magnificent spectacle!” Sword swallowing, the Bonnie and Clyde Death Car, and the giant rat were all advertised as more exciting than anything else I’d ever seen anywhere, anytime, anyhow.

I was being enticed to explore the improbable, the fantastic, and the macabre.

Nationwide today, we are experiencing a carnival of distractions with various politicians barking at us to come see their intense and righteous sideshow investigations of their most loathsome and diabolical opponents. We are promised a spectacular discovery of multiple crimes and offenses with follow-ups of convictions and prison time for all evildoers. We are told we shall see the secrets of collusion with China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela.

In the last six years, these political, investigatory freak shows have permeated the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Special Counsel and the U.S. House of Representatives, all of them promising the exposure of grandiose scandals. None of them have resulted in any tangible results.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed on May 17, 2017, during the administration of President Donald Trump to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. After a two-year investigation that cost more than $32 million, Mueller concluded his work and submitted his final report on March 22, 2019, to U.S. Attorney General William Barr. On March 24, Barr submitted a summary of this report to the U.S. Congress, which concluded that “the Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

Like a 19th-century flea-circus sideshow, the Mueller investigation looks more now like an optical illusion operated by a showman than a real performance.

In May 2019, Attorney General Barr appointed John Durham to investigate the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which led to the Mueller investigation. Fantastic! A sideshow to investigate the investigators!

After a 3½-year investigation into the FBI that cost more than $6.5 million, Special Counsel Durham failed as well. His efforts led to just three indictments, with two of those leading to acquittals and the third to a guilty plea resulting in probation. These results are smaller than the top hat worn by Gen. Tom Thumb in P.T. Barnum’s sideshow.

Not to be outdone by the Office of Special Counsel, the U.S. House of Representatives has launched two sensational select committees in the last two years.

First, the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol was created on July 1, 2021. After 10 televised public hearings and hundreds of interviews, depositions, and subpoenas, the Jan. 6 committee filed its final report on Dec. 23. In the conclusion of that report, the committee made a criminal referral to the Justice Department to investigate Trump in relation to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Not exactly an earth-shaking conclusion. The Justice Department is already investigating Trump over Jan. 6. Additionally, the department can and has ignored such a referral.

Second, the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government was created on Jan. 10. This committee promises to be grander and more far reaching than the last. Its collective goal includes the comprehensive investigation of “the Deep State.”

Now that’s a great name for a sideshow! Step this way and get a peak of the never-seen-before “Deep State!” They can sell T-shirts.

These politicians are like an infinite stream of clowns coming out of a Volkswagen. They distract us from the reality that they cannot get any lawmaking done. P.T. Barnum would be impressed.

Dave Berger of Maple Grove, Minnesota, is a retired sociology professor, a freelance writer and author, and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.