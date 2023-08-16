Local View: Capitalism not a great system for everyone

Adam Smith, known as the “father of economics,” believed that free-market systems along with free trade would produce true national wealth, benefiting all social classes, not just the privileged few. He believed that by allowing individuals to freely pursue their own self-interest in a free market, without government regulations and with the rule of law, nations would prosper.

Milton Friedman, a well-known economist, agreed with Adam Smith that free-market capitalism was the best way to maximize human liberty. Where he differed was that he believed the one and only social responsibility of business was to increase its profits and shareholder value.

I was fortunate to work for a wonderful Norwegian family’s company my entire career. They believed in shared values and that there was much more to a business than profits. They supported many charities and worked diligently to make their community and industry better. They took care of their employees. We were well-compensated and had great benefits and training programs. Each employee, including our craftworkers, were stockholders in the company. The owners were financially well-off, which was OK with us because they took the financial risk. When they retired, 1,500 employees owned the company. Today, 25 years later, that’s still the case. There are many other companies in America that see this as the right thing to do as well.

I believe in capitalism because I believe in the human spirit. Capitalism rewards creativity and innovation. Our entire nation and much of the world is the beneficiary of this aspect of capitalism. In your lifetime, think about the incredible advancements in science, technology, and life-saving medical advancements. Capitalism drives competition and rewards the most efficient producer, which lowers consumer prices. It has raised the wages and our standard of living in America for many people but has also left many others behind.

It is here where I have a different perspective about capitalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Political and economic systems such as capitalism, socialism, and communism have strong views on what is best for their nations and people. None of these systems guarantee equality. None of us are equal; we are all different, and our chosen paths in life are different. Compared to Russia, China, and others, our system of government and economics has its flaws but has served us well.

In efforts to drive shareholder value, it’s easy to lose what I think is the real responsibility of business, and that is to create shared values. As Michael Porter, another well-known economist, stated, “Shared values are creating policies and operating practices that enhance the competitiveness of a company while simultaneously advancing the economic and social conditions in the communities in which (the company) operates.”

You can increase shareholder value by being innovative and increasing profits. Innovation requires investments and risk-taking. Because of this, a lot of businesses won’t choose to go down this path. You can also increase shareholder value by driving your costs down by spending less money on issues such as safety, environment, training, or the cost of labor.

This is where I think the idea that the primary responsibility of business is to increase shareholder value has not served us well as a nation. We have witnessed the pollution of our air, rivers, and lakes by business, so the government stepped in to create the EPA and required businesses to clean up their messes. Although I am not a fan of overregulating, this is where good regulations were unfortunately necessary.

The drive to increase shareholder value dramatically increased the reward system (incentives) for upper management. The difference in the top 350 largest American public companies’ CEO compensation and their average workers’ pay in 2020 was 351-to-1. In 1989, it was 61-to-1, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank in Washington, D.C.

This has significantly increased the spread of wealth between the top 1% of households over the bottom 50% of households. The U.S., unfortunately, has one of the worst poverty levels of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, especially child poverty. These are not facts to be proud of. This is the negative side of capitalism, and it doesn’t have to be that way.

If political leaders and, especially, business leaders promoted shared values as an important aspect of capitalism, it would enhance our ability as a nation to get so many people out of poverty and give them the opportunity to create some wealth and experience the American dream.

J. Doug Pruitt of Knife River is a writer and contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

ADVERTISEMENT

J. Doug Pruitt