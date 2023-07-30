Local View: Booting art institute from Depot is just bizarre

Apparently, St. Louis County commissioners do not see value in professional opportunities for artists in St. Louis County. They want to kick the Duluth Art Institute out of the Depot, where the institute has operated exhibitions in the galleries for more than 50 years. The art institute has even renovated the main gallery space, at its own expense, to better provide professional exhibition space to artists of the region.

This pending decision by the county is bizarre (“County may reject Duluth Art Institute’s Depot lease,” July 23).

Stated reasons include that the DAI submitted a lower bid for rental for its spaces than was required by the county. There also was a constellation of peculiar concerns regarding the safety of the artworks (not a problem before as far as I know) and the need for clear passage through the spaces (also not a problem).

The decision appears to be driven by money and seems to stem from an ignorance of the importance of the exhibition spaces to professional artists in our region like me. The exhibition program’s merits have been recognized by the most important arts foundations in the Midwest and have been supported by them. There also appears to be some potential onus against artists in general and the direction of the Duluth Art Institute in particular.

Why turn on the use of a space the institute has occupied for 50 years and which it has rebuilt, using its own grant funds, into a dedicated gallery space, the only truly professional gallery space that is not a "museum" in this city? This space is necessary to artists here who wish to develop a professional career. Such professional careers are worth as much respect as those of, say, miners or airplane assemblers: The nonprofit arts and culture sector generates more than $1 billion in total economic impact annually in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota State Arts Board, half of this outside of the Twin Cities. St. Louis County has a higher percentage of working artists in its population than any other county in the state, Minnesota Citizens for the Arts determined .

This decision seems an ignorant kick in the face to hardworking artists who live in St. Louis County.

And why would the County Board choose to disrespect both George Morrison, the most stellar artist this region has ever produced, and John Steffl, to whom the county gave a well-deserved award a few years before his untimely death? Both of these artists were world-class talents, and the galleries of the Duluth Art Institute bear their names. Why would the county choose to destroy what they made and were honored for?

There must be reasoning behind this decision that goes beyond a buck a square foot. There must be a way to productively resolve this dispute.

I call on the citizens of St. Louis County to pressure their elected commissioners to do their jobs.

Ann Klefstad is a professional artist and writer in Duluth who has volunteered with the Duluth Art Institute. She also was the founding editor of mnartists.org , a regional arts journal of the Walker Art Center, and has been published in national journals.

