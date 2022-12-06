Local View: Beware the bean counters' Medicare Advantage plans

About one half of older Americans during the current enrollment advertising blitzes are enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans. They are an outsourcing of Medicare to private insurance companies. These plans are extremely attractive in offering lower premiums, out-of-pocket expenses, dental, hearing, and prescription drug coverage, along with gym memberships.

However, there is no free lunch! These companies have to make a profit somewhere and have been accused of doing so through quiet and secretive restrictions and denials of service.

Complaints to Medicare about false and misleading advertising of Medicare Advantage plans doubled in 2021 over the previous year to 39,617, the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance reported. Your doctor may appear in the registry but may not actually be in your actual plan. Or, when you get cancer, your clinic of choice may be out of network. There also are the delays in getting referrals and the possibility of getting denials of claims. And there may be “formulary restrictions,” meaning some drugs may not be covered or you may find a 20% copay for chemotherapy.

These Medicare Advantage companies have built-in financial incentives to delay and make “mistakes.” It is called “lemon-dropping.” The more the very sick and elderly are delayed or denied care, the more they tend to drop their Medicare Advantage plan — which conveniently removes the most expensive cohort from the Medicare Advantage plan balance sheet.

While traditional Medicare has only 2% administrative costs, Medicare Advantage plans are allowed 15% in administrative costs, which are spent several ways. One way is in attempting to deny claims. Another focus is on very aggressive diagnostic coding to make members appear more ill than they really are to fatten up the cash cow. This gets a much higher reimbursement rate from Medicare due to supposedly higher-risk members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Kronick of the University of California-San Diego estimates that Medicare has overpaid Medicare Advantage plans by $106 billion from 2010 to 2019. With the ballooning growth of these plans, he believes the federal government will be overpaying Medicare Advantage plans by $600 billion between 2023 and 2031. In fact, the Department of Justice has joined lawsuits alleging fraudulent activity.

These Medicare Advantage insurance plans may be a good deal temporarily for healthy seniors who want to save money on dental and a gym membership. But they may be a very cruel bait-and-switch for the sick, elderly, and especially those going into these programs with cognitive impairments where medical decisions are not made between a person and their doctor but between a person and a faceless, bean-counting administrator.

John Munter of Warba, Minnesota, ran as a Democrat this year to represent Minnesota's 8th Congressional District.