99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Local View: Autism, mental health don't have to be taboo

From the column: "Autism is not caused by vaccines. This is just the latest scapegoat. In the 1950s, bad mothers were blamed. Environmental factors may have some effect, but autism is genetic."

041523.op.dnt.bergholmpic.jpg
Getty Images
Opinion by Erik Bergholm
Today at 9:00 AM

Autistic individuals have always existed in human society, but autism as a distinct diagnosis has only existed throughout one lifetime, having been “discovered” in the 1940s independently by American psychiatrist Leo Kanner and German psychiatrist Hans Asperger. As such, there are many misconceptions surrounding the disorder.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (of which Asperger’s syndrome is now rolled into following the publication of the DSM-5) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects social communication and a host of other areas of functioning, including the processing of sensory input. Since it’s a spectrum, it doesn’t present the same way in every autistic person.

Autistic people may have difficulty with the back and forth of a conversation. Small talk can be hard for anyone, but for autistic people it can be particularly painful. Autistic people may not pick up on social cues that are obvious to others. They may have difficulty maintaining eye contact or maintaining a tone of voice that is considered correct for the situation. Some autistic people are minimally verbal or completely nonverbal. Fortunately, technology has helped immensely with having their voices heard and their needs met.

Autistic people generally tend to value routine: They may eat the same food every day, take the same route at their favorite place to walk, or have a strict order to their morning/night tasks. Changes to routine may cause anxiety. Strong interests in specific topics are also common. It could be an intense interest in collecting sports cards, or knowing every local tree and plant species, or every fact about their favorite show — literally anything, marked by an intensity of interest others might lack.

Sensory information is processed differently in the autistic brain. Commonplace things such as fluorescent lights are often difficult for the eyes of autistic people. Loud sounds, the taste and texture of certain foods, and certain smells can be anxiety-inducing and can lead to sensory overload. If sensory overload continues for too long, an autistic person can experience a “meltdown” or “shutdown.” A meltdown could look like an emotional outburst or “tantrum” while a shutdown could simply be an autistic person going silent and dissociating from the stressful situation. Both responses, though they might look strange to someone around them, are simply signs that an autistic person has passed their stress-tolerance threshold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stimming” is a way autistic people cope with stress. Stimming is short for self-stimulation, which is the use of repetitive movements that even allistic (non-autistic) people use sometimes, though just not to the same degree. Stimming takes many forms. It can be fidgeting behavior such as finger tapping and leg bouncing. It can also be hand flapping, spinning, skin picking, rocking, bouncing, and hair pulling. Regardless of the movement, the behavior exists because it feels good to the autistic person and regulates their anxiety.

A very common misconception about autism is that it’s an intellectual disability. Although intellectual disabilities may be comorbid with autism (along with other diagnoses like OCD, epilepsy, Tourette’s, and ADHD), autism itself is not an intellectual disability. That said, sensory input can affect an autistic person’s cognitive processing speed, which is not the same as cognitive ability. For example, it may take that person a little longer to react to instructions or an unexpected event, or to get a joke.

Lastly, autism is not caused by vaccines. This is just the latest scapegoat. In the 1950s, bad mothers were blamed. Environmental factors may have some effect, but autism is genetic.

April is Autism Awareness Month. It’s my hope that someday the topic of mental health will no longer be taboo, whether you’re autistic or not.

Erik Bergholm of Duluth is a graduate of the College of St. Scholastica and a member of the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, or ASAN (autisticadvocacy.org).

Erik Bergholm
Erik Bergholm

What To Read Next
Cody Larson.jpg
Columns
In Response: Strive for a more-nuanced take on political correctness
April 14, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Cody Larson
041523.op.dnt.pg2toon.jpg
Columns
National View: Parents, beware the influence '4/20 Day' has on youth
April 14, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Jody Boulay
041523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Columns
National View: Prosecuting a political foe is not where our courts should go
April 14, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Christine Flowers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Eight bright yellow buckets are placed under leaks with a sign that reads," Caution wet floor."
Business
Leaking persists following Miller Hill Mall roof collapse
April 14, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
People line both sides of Lake Avenue during the Show for Roe rally at Minnesota Power Plaza on Saturday afternoon. The rally was hosted by Feminist Justice League, HOTDISH Militia, Feminist Action Collective and WE Health Clinic. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com
Local
Twin Ports' only abortion fund going strong after 21 years
April 14, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
biologist with snow goose avian influenza
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota tops nation in wild birds confirmed dead from bird flu
April 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
posed photos of girls hockey player
Prep
All-Area Girls Hockey Player of the Year: Move over Deion, Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman is ‘Prime Time’
April 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb