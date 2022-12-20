Local View: After loss, rekindling holiday joy becomes a quest

Once upon a time, not so long ago, there was a lovely princess who happened to be a doctor. But she wasn’t really a princess, although she really was a doctor. And the lovely part might be debated by some — but here I digress. Alas, in this modern, not so fairy of a tale, the princess-doctor story begins with her real-life quest to restore joy.

Or something like that.

Unfortunately, the heroine of our story had an enchantment strewn upon her of a fearful sort. A ghost we call The Recent Past had robbed her of her original, sheer, unadulterated childhood joy, for she had experienced unplanned and deeply troubling loss, actually a few of them, and she now knew this beast intimately like never before. Grief surrounded her, like trompe-l'œil eyes in a haunted forest, their sunken, hollow gaze following her wherever she went. She could not shake them, for she had been forever removed from her prior happy life. Death does that to a person.

Flowers had now lost their color, gold its luster, and diamonds their shine. Smile lines at the corners of her eyes often held tears instead of pleasure. Even love, sometimes, wasn’t simply quite as grand. Pain seemed to be everywhere.

And yet, deeply, she knew that her prior joy was still somewhere out there. If she did not find it, it could be forever lost, and she did not want to live without joy. So she put on her heavy panoply, harnessed her faithful companion (a pug dog, aka white steed), and started out on a quest to rekindle some joy.

This is how holidays feel for those who have experienced tragedy and loss, especially if it happened recently. They are a painful reminder of past joy and happiness, peppering memories of laughter, love, and happier times of togetherness that current circumstances now make impossible. Christmas is one of a special nature; memories of its traditions and gatherings sear into the wounds of loss in their own unique way.

Charles Dickens was on to something. In his famous “Christmas Carol,” he wrote of the empty seat at the Cratchit table that would deeply resonate with those, like our princess, who have truly known loss.

“Spirit," said Scrooge with an interest he had never felt before, "tell me if Tiny Tim will live."

"I see a vacant seat," replied the Ghost, "in the poor chimney-corner, and a crutch without an owner, carefully preserved."

As has been a custom in our family, a trip to the Guthrie in Christmases past never failed to yank a tear when this line is uttered.

So now, Christmas is almost upon us once again — even in the kingdom of our protagonist princess-doctor. Everywhere seems to scream out about spreading holiday joy. Since December of 1965, our televisions have annually broadcast Charlie Brown desperately asking, “Isn't there anyone out there who can tell me what Christmas is all about?” To which Linus answered, “Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you. The angel said unto (shepherds), ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring unto you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.” Our radios stream Isaac Watts’ “Joy to the World” for five or more weeks leading up to Christmas. We are reminded that both heaven and nature are singing of this joy. And often we try to sing along, seeking joy, too.

Our heroine continues her quest, the plot of her story being the loss of her joy and the search to find it again, the setting being somewhere in modern day, currently about Christmastime, and the conflict being with human tragedy, loss, and grief. She and her fearless pug/steed have now traveled through months and months of a deep and poignant distress caused by the loss and bereavement of loved ones — three to be exact, but one of those unnaturally painful. They have arrived at the Christmas season. They do not hurry the journey at all. Like many, they seek to find where joy still resides, realizing it may lie simply within the grieving process, hers alone to find.

Christmastime enunciates the need for joy, and she, like many, in the busyness and strain of the modern day, with all of its noise, drudgery, and tragedy, believes life is still a beautiful, joyful experience. She braves the winter cold and grabs tightly to the first rays of joy within her reach, and she proclaims, “Merry Christmas, one and all!”

Krisa Keute of Duluth is a writer, the mother of three, and a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Medicine.