Local View: After decades of too little investment, Minnesota housing needs cash

This we know: Housing stability is significant in providing a myriad of positive societal outcomes. Kids in stable homes have better educational outcomes, people who are stably housed use emergency rooms less frequently, stable housing helps meet local workforce needs, and stable housing creates a stronger sense of community.

It is helpful to understand that our country and state are not in a housing shortage due to events of the past three to five years. Our nation is in a housing shortage due to the past 30 years of events and policy choices. Minnesota, like most of the country, is in a housing shortage due to significant cuts in federal support dating back to the 1980s. Funding for the largest federal programs that produce housing units — the HOME Investment Partnership Program and the Community Development Block Grant program — has remained stagnant since the 1990s.

Did you know that one dollar in 1990 would be worth $2.28 today? Our buying power has diminished, and our investments have remained stagnant, ultimately meaning we are getting less for our investments.

In addition to the reduction in investments into housing since the 1980s, our country and state have seen the housing market collapse, the Great Recession, a pandemic, and now inflation.

In addition to federal housing investments remaining stagnant since the 1990s, our state’s investment into Minnesota Housing has remained relatively flat for nearly 20 years.

The above events have coalesced into not creating enough housing units to meet demand on an annual basis, and we have not been meeting the housing demand for nearly 30 years.

To put it in simple supply-and-demand terms, we have been growing our demand every year while not keeping up with our supply, creating our current shortage of housing opportunities. This scarcity is driving up the costs of rents and homeownership, which is diminishing Minnesotans’ abilities to afford basic goods and services. Additionally, current renters lack the ability to save and afford homeownership.

Minnesota has the fourth-worst homeownership gap in the nation between white homeowners and homeowners of color. If state leaders are serious about creating opportunity for all people, and they should be, Minnesota needs to increase its production of housing units across the board, both rental and ownership. State leaders should increase our investment into a variety of subsidies, such as rental assistance and down-payment assistance.

If state leaders really want to move the needle on Minnesota’s housing crisis, more units need to be created — and quickly. Otherwise, subsidies will exist to keep Minnesota in the status quo of rising rents and ownership costs, which is unsustainable.

Minnesota is dealing with a nearly 30-year backlog of unbuilt housing units; now is the time to take significant action, to meet the moment, and to invest in housing for current Minnesotans and those who would like to become Minnesotans.

Currently, about three-tenths of 1% of state general fund dollars are invested in housing. An investment that increases education outcomes for children and allows Minnesota to meet its workforce needs, grow its economy, increase positive health outcomes in individuals, create jobs, strengthen community, and increase the tax base (decreasing your local tax burden) is something most folks should support.

With an unheralded state budget surplus — some of it one-time money and some of it structural — increasing Minnesota’s investment in housing beyond 1% is critical if we want to continue to be one of the best states in the nation.

Our elected state lawmakers can choose to make a significant investment in housing opportunities this legislative session. It’s one of Minnesota’s largest needs. In doing so, they can create a stable future for all families and expand opportunities from the Twin Cities through Greater Minnesota.

Noah Hobbs is the strategy and policy director for One Roof Community Housing, a nonprofit housing developer and community land trust (1roofhousing.org). He also is an at-large member of the Duluth City Council, treasurer for the Duluth Affordable Housing Coalition, and a member of the Homeownership Minnesota Coalition.