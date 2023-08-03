Local View: Abandon ship! Tale of caution sails in Duluth

“Abandon ship!” are two words no boat owner wants to hear.

I have stored my sailboat at Spirit Lake Marina & RV in West Duluth for over 10 years. I usually motor out the St. Louis River by way of the Duluth channel, because that channel and the landmarks are easier to see. “Hoist the sails!” is typically followed by an extraordinary day on Lake Superior. Then I navigate the Superior channel back because of the glare of the sun on the water. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is sage advice that I have heard for years.

I disregarded that advice one day this summer, though, and along with it a pattern of safety — and I lost a beautiful day of sailing.

On Monday, July 24, I chose the Superior channel after passing the Bong Bridge. After channel markers one and two, I continued toward known landmarks, but I quickly discovered I could not see the other channel markers. Suddenly, “Bang!” My sailboat ran aground. I tried to gently motor backwards, away from trouble. This can work in sand, but it doesn’t work on pilings.

Boaters, beware! Superior’s shipping industry also had great steel docks like those still seen on the Duluth side. What remains is a sea of hazards. Pilings are everywhere. Avoid them at all costs. When grounded on pilings, it’s time to try new courses of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, I called Spirit Lake Marina. Ron and Robert came in the pontoon when I explained where I ran aground. “You’re in a heap of trouble!” they exclaimed. They tried to carefully pull my boat backward, forward, and to the side. Afraid too much pressure could snap my keel, Ron gently informed me, “Marie, it’s time to abandon ship.” My heart sank. The bow of my sailboat had bounced up enough for the shoal keel to tightly jam into multiple pilings.

Step two: call the U.S. Coast Guard in Duluth to report an abandoned vessel: Mine is a Bayliner Buccaneer sailboat, named Spirit of Granuaile, 20 feet long, white with green stripes. It was abandoned on the east side of channel markers one and two. The boat was not taking on water, there was not any fuel leaking, and all passengers were being transported in life jackets back to the marina. The USCG knew exactly where the sailboat was but could not assist because of the pilings. They advised seeking professional help from a commercial company.

Step three: Call Wren Works. Sandy Benes was a godsend. “Sounds like we might need the whole fleet,” Sandy said. If you are ever in trouble, these are the people to call. Within 45 minutes they dispatched a crew of five, a tugboat, and a 109-foot by 60-foot barge. On top of the barge was a 390-foot, long-reach excavator, which can be used to lift a boat with slings and then place it on the barge if severely damaged. Finally, their work boat is a heavy-duty push boat that enables them to transport personnel to assess situations in shallow water.

It was my lucky day! The sailboat did not need to be lifted and placed on the barge. Instead, the Wren Works crew was able to dislodge the boat and tow it to the Grassy Point Swing Bridge. Sandy called and said it was ready to be picked up.

Charlie Stauduhar, the owner of Spirit Lake Marina & RV, brought me to retrieve my sailboat. After such a scare, I was one happy camper and skipper. When I returned to the marina, I was met by a joyful and relieved parade of friends. The best part about being back at the marina was that support from other boat owners, family, and friends with endless years of combined experience and appropriate advice.

Marie G. Cooney of St. Paul, Minnesota, is a sailor and national and international storyteller who has performed in the Twin Cities and Duluth. She is scheduled to perform at the Minnesota Fringe Festival Aug. 4-13 in Minneapolis.

Marie G. Cooney