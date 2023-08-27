Local View: A “good news” budget

Budgets reflect our values in numbers, and by that measure I’m proud of my 2024 budget, which I presented to the City Council on Monday.

It is an important signal of the city’s financial strength and Duluth’s solid economy, and it’s a good news story for workers, residents, businesses and taxpayers. It reflects the priorities we’ve been hearing from the community, honors the hard work of staff, and it takes on legacy problems decades in the making.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson says that her administration is "proposing one-time investments to secure new equipment like snowplows, street-patching equipment, police vehicles and a new fire engine — replacing equipment well past their life cycles." 2019 News Tribune file photo

We made incredibly hard and fiscally prudent decisions the past several years as we worked through the pandemic. And because of our years of hard work building relationships and lobbying the state Legislature, we secured nearly $4.4 million in additional state Local Government Aid (LGA), the largest increase in over 20 years. This additional state money, coupled with strategic one-time investments from our reserves and the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, makes it possible to create a sustainable, low tax levy budget which makes significant investments in streets, capital equipment and staff.

Among many highlights, we are proposing a low, under-inflation 2% levy increase. Because of additional state aid, the growth in Duluth’s tax base, and higher-than-expected sales tax revenue from tourism, this levy means the average taxpayer will be paying fewer city property taxes next year compared to this year.

We’re making a record $14 million investment in street repairs and expect to repair 18.4 miles of city streets next year, and 50 miles over the next three years. This compares to 2 miles a year when I took office. These investments will continue moving Duluth on a path toward a sustainable street repair cycle.

We’re proposing one-time investments to secure new equipment like snowplows, street-patching equipment, police vehicles and a new fire engine — replacing equipment well past their life cycles. This investment makes an important jump forward in catching up on 20 years of deferred maintenance and provides the equipment staff need to serve our community.

We’re investing more in downtown safety with more parking ramp security and other safety measures. This is the first part of a two-part proposed investment in this, with the second to be proposed through tourism tax.

We’re proposing to fill critical staffing gaps that will continue our momentum on other issues like infrastructure, housing and public safety. And we’ve budgeted for a one-time bonus recognizing city workers’ essential contributions during and post-pandemic, along with investing in the equipment they need to do their jobs.

For two decades, Duluth has been caught in a squeeze between rising costs and stagnant state aid. Last year, Duluth received just slightly more LGA than it got in 2002. Twenty years of rising costs and stagnant state aid put unsustainable pressure on Duluth property taxpayers at the same time the city struggled to provide core services such as streets, public safety and parks like we want to and are expected to. It meant delays in replacing capital equipment and deferred maintenance for city buildings. We have been challenged with taking care of the people who work for the city, who have had to take on more work without more resources. The impacts of this squeeze are real, and I know that Duluthians feel them every day.

This budget won’t solve all of our problems or eliminate the financial pressures we’re still under. No single budget can. But it’s a big and important next step — of many more to come — toward gaining ground on decades of disinvestment and positioning ourselves best for the future.

Mayor Emily Larson