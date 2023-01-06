Local Veterans' View: In conflicts, foreign relations, first do no harm

’Tis the season for New Year's resolutions. It is a good time to consider being a better person in the coming year. When it comes to foreign policy, our government needs to turn over a new leaf. The United States needs to adopt the advice of Hippocrates, the ancient Greek philosopher and father of medicine. We should “first do no harm” in our dealings with other nations.

Too often in the past, our government's aggressive, self-serving, militarized world “leadership” has left suffering, death, and destruction in its wake. We have done more harm than good in many places around the world.

Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam are obvious examples. After decades of war, little positive was achieved but much harm was done. Millions of people were killed and wounded; trillions of dollars were wasted; and the affected countries were left with the social, political, economic, and environmental damages of war.

Too much of our foreign policy is guided by arrogant thinking. We think we know what is best for the rest of the world. We think we have the right and the responsibility to police the world. This requires a massive, global military capacity far beyond that needed for our defense. Having the largest, most expensive, most geographically dispersed military leads us to believe this power is unlimited and infallible. We think all situations can be controlled with military threats, force, or the providing of weapons and military training to one side of any conflict.

This has been the basis of our bipartisan foreign policy for nearly eight decades. We tell ourselves we are protecting other people and countries with our military interventions, that we are defending freedom, promoting democracy, and opposing communism or terrorism. But these sanctimonious beliefs ignore underlying selfish, commercial, political, and ideological motives. There is money to be made and world hegemony to pursue.

Today, we are making the same mistakes in Ukraine. We are pouring weapons into a regional dispute that really is a proxy war between the West and Russia. A diplomatic solution is available based on the abandoned Minsk II agreements. Compromise on NATO expansion and autonomy for the Donbas regions could have prevented war. But the U.S. chose to supply weapons, make military threats, and exacerbate the situation.

Russia is responsible for starting the war, but our government could have done much more to resolve the conflict and avoid war. Our militaristic thinking contributed to the failure of diplomacy. Now people all over the world are being harmed by inflation, food shortages, and lack of heating fuel.

We are also fueling conflict between China and Taiwan. U.S. military support for the Nationalist Chinese is the only reason Taiwan survived as a separate country after the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949. Between 1949 and 1975, Taiwan's military dictatorship was essentially a U.S. economic colony. Since the 1970s, better relations and economic ties with Communist China have been increasing and tensions have been reduced. Mainland China is now a major trading partner for many countries, including the U.S. and Taiwan. But our government is inexplicably reviving the old conflict over Taiwan's independence. Rather than building on past progress, we are saber-rattling and selling weapons to Taiwan. There will be no winners from a military confrontation over Taiwan.

Our government should “lead” the world by proactively working with other nations to build respect for international law and to strengthen peaceful conflict resolution. The United States needs to become a positive voice for peace and stop being the world's No. 1 weapons dealer.

Tom Morgan of Duluth and Philip Anderson of Maple are members of Veterans for Peace Chapter 80.

Philip Anderson