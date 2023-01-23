Local Student's View: US obligated to counter China's abuses, push for power

The relationship between China and the U.S. is inherently complex. The priority is freedom for the U.S., while it’s control for China.

As China’s emphasis on control increases, it has shown a willingness to apply any means, foreign and domestic, resulting in China becoming the United States’ biggest adversary. As barbaric stories about organ farming and concentration camps appear, it is imperative the U.S. remains active overseas. The Chinese Communist Party's undemocratic nature poses a threat to global stability and democracy.

The CCP claims its rise to power has led to prosperity for its citizens. However, peeling back one layer of that onion reveals horrifying details. China has the second-largest economy in the world — but at the cost of thousands of lives. In 2014, the CCP debuted a “counterterrorism” campaign, which led to the detainments and murders of Uyghur Muslims. China has also resorted to executing prisoners to harvest organs for its massive demand for transplants.

In a free society, such wrongdoing would quickly be exposed. However, China’s media censorship has led to limited reporting on these crimes. Consequently, humans continue to perish while a majority of the world lives on obliviously.

Aside from the abuse of its own citizens, China’s campaign for power has led to negative impacts on the U.S. and its allies. Taiwan is one ally suffering from China’s control in the South China Sea. China uses this power to manipulate Taiwan’s political choices, by setting preconditions in order to complete cross-strait exchanges. If Taiwan does not abide by these, China uses military coercion to intimidate. The United States has kept a close eye on Chinese interactions, as its interest is to protect its strong trade partnership with Taiwan.

The U.S. has also been negatively impacted through billions of dollars worth of information being stolen for the benefit of the Chinese military. The CCP has used this information to reach its goal of tripling its nuclear arsenal. Hesitancy has followed in attacking or condemning China’s inhumane treatments due to almost certain mutually assured destruction from a nuclear attack. Despite this, the U.S. must remain active in the Western Pacific to act as a deterrent for China.

Opponents of active U.S. engagement argue that China is its own country, to be run as desired by its citizens, and that the U.S. should not impose its obsession with freedom. This argument is irrelevant because China is under authoritarian rule. U.S. government officials are held accountable for decisions they make as representatives of their constituents, whereas China’s are not. The desires of China’s citizens are obscured due to its country’s use of censorship. The U.S. supports freedom, democracy, and human rights through its interventions.

Power is at the forefront of China’s agenda. It has displayed negligence to the needs of its people in order to grow on the foreign front. Regardless of pushback, the U.S. must continue to act as a deterrent for nuclear war and condemn China’s crimes against humanity before its power and control grows too great to defeat.

Aviana Skytta is a senior at Hermantown High School who wrote this originally for a college-level writing class.