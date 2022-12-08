Local Student's View: Schools need more elective classes so students have more options

You hear through the grapevine that your school will have to begin academic budget cuts. What budget is expected to be cut first? Even though they have smaller budgets already, elective classes are likely to take the first hit.

That reality ignores that electives are almost just as important as core classes, if not as important. Also, many times for students, these are the classes they look forward to, leading to better classroom engagement.

Adding more electives or ending their budget cuts doesn’t solve all problems. Schools should not only offer more elective classes but also a larger variety of these classes.

When signing up for classes during my senior year of high school, I found it challenging. It wasn’t because I was saying, “There are so many options; what do I choose?” Instead, it was because there weren’t enough options. It was difficult to fill my schedule after signing up for my core classes, due to there being a lack of electives that interested me.

Even after deciding what classes to take, I didn’t get into all the ones I wanted. Seven periods in the day is very few, but that wasn’t the issue. With not enough variety of electives, there are going to be conflicts between unique classes. Similar ones are all spread out so they aren’t the same hour, meaning unrelated classes are usually at the same time. So, students have even fewer options than they initially thought and are stuck in classes they don’t want.

There are many reasons why electives are important to students and a fundamental part of school.

They can help students build a niche or explore a hobby they enjoy . These classes encourage students to express their more creative sides. Class specificity can be important to a student because learning is tailored to their interest.

Elective classes are also the most engaging for students, and the ability to choose from a variety of courses can increase academic performance and effective learning .

Just adding more elective classes isn’t enough, though. A variety is needed or there is little choice. Even at my school, I feel like there aren’t enough options. Six electives are dedicated to gym, six to art, and six to industrial technology, with other less-plentiful classes available. It’s not bad that there are many of these classes because plenty of students enjoy these subjects. But for students like me, it’s hard to pick when none of these classes interest me. Due to a lack of variety, I’ve been in a few of these classes and, unfortunately, I didn’t enjoy them. Schools don’t need to find replacements for these classes; instead, they should add more diverse options. More choices will reach more students and positively impact engagement in school.

Teachers of core classes want their students engaged in what they’re learning, because what’s being taught is important. With more elective classes and more variety, students will become more involved in their school days. Allowing students choice will likely improve student engagement because a larger percentage of kids will actually enjoy their electives. It can also help with distractions relating to school and mental health. Schools should push for creating more elective classes to make sure every student feels like they have options.

Drew Erickson is a senior at Esko High School. He wrote this originally as part of a college-level composition class.