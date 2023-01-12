99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Local Student's View: Obesity isn't a choice, but a systemic issue

From the column: "As humans, we eat what we are served; and the more we’re served, the more we eat. Larger portion sizes have become normalized in the U.S."

011523.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Osmani Simanca / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Ava Anick
January 12, 2023 03:04 PM
Common stereotypes perceive Americans as lazy and obese individuals who refuse to eat healthy. What if these stereotypes aren’t completely wrong?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity in the United States has increased from 30.5% to 41.9% since 1999, and these numbers are expected to continue to rise. A Harvard University study estimated that by 2023, 50% of Americans will be obese.

What has caused this? It can be attributed to poor nutrition and lack of exercise. And to another factor: the socioeconomic status of individuals.

In the past 80 years, mealtime portion sizes have doubled in the U.S., contributing mightily to the subsequent increase in obesity rates. As humans, we eat what we are served; and the more we’re served, the more we eat.

Larger portion sizes have become normalized in the U.S., which only adds to our obesity problem and creates related health problems. As obesity rates increase, so does cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Both these diseases force individuals to make lifestyle changes.

But why do so many let their weight get that bad? While healthy foods are available at any grocery store, they tend to be more expensive. The United States places a high price tag on a healthy lifestyle.

That’s supported by studies comparing obesity rates of upper-middle-class and lower-class areas. Lower-class areas have higher obesity rates due to poverty and a lack of food security. With the current approach the U.S. is taking, which is an equality-based technique, there will not be any changes to combat our increasing obesity rates.

To change this, we as a country need to take an equity-based approach, so all groups can get the resources they need to help conquer this nationwide problem.

As a country, we shouldn’t settle with our stereotype. We need to make a change so our future generations can live longer, healthier lives. This starts with reverting back to smaller, healthier portion sizes, promoting exercise, and making resources affordable and accessible to every socioeconomic group.

Ava Anick is a senior at Hermantown High School. She wrote this originally for a college-level composition class.

Ava Anick.jpg
Ava Anick

