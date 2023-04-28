Local Students' View: Making the world kinder can start with children

Over the last few years, our world has been faced with devastating circumstances. COVID-19 brought upon an array of unprecedented issues to families, including financial issues, physical health issues, mental health decline, and even death. This caused employees to start working from home, and children had to move to online learning. Children took on a brutal developmental stunt of their social and emotional skills, which are some of the most crucial developmental areas for children and adolescents.

Our children have been growing up in a time of darkness and have seen just how cruel the world can truly be. This is why many educators have been putting in extra effort to help children see how they can be a light in the world: by spreading kindness.

Kindness is not a preexisting quality or trait. It is something that is taught, learned, and shared by others. It’s important to remember this when it comes to children. Children learn and lead by example. In order for them to be able to spread kindness, they need to be taught how to be kind.

For this reason, many teachers across the world have started to implement kindness practices and curriculums in hopes of creating a future of compassionate and empathetic humans.

There’s importance and science behind the “why” of teaching kindness to children.

Teaching kindness in and out of the classroom can benefit an entire school and community. Teaching kindness not only falls on the shoulders of educators but also on parents and the community. Kindness and compassion can help students perform better in school and can affect everyone around them. Setting a positive example even at home can boost performance in school.

Children can also learn how to interact with each other based on their surroundings. If they have a positive environment, they pick up on those habits and it becomes a norm for them everywhere they go.

Kindness has been shown to have multiple benefits upon those who give and those who receive kind acts. This affects not only mental and emotional health but also physical health. Kindness builds empathy and resilience in children, it improves health and creates less stress, and it produces better concentration.

Kindness is also known to induce physiological reactions. According to Tami Silverman of Indiana Youth Institute, these reactions include a decrease in blood pressure, an increase in the release of the oxytocin hormone, and increased levels of the serotonin hormone. It also contributes to better sleep, memory, learning, and attention span and increased levels of happiness.

Experiencing kindness can also trigger the release of endorphins, which are the body's natural pain killers. Mayo Clinic states that kindness has the ability to promote healthier lifestyles and increase lifespans.

Teaching kindness can take many forms.

One way is intentional, in setting aside time to model kindness. Intentionality from a parent, caregiver, educator, or role model sets a great example for children to follow, as being kind takes intent, no matter how big or small a kind act may be.

The “ABC” method is also a way teachers implement kindness. The Center for Healthy Minds in Madison, Wisconsin ( centerhealthyminds.org ), states that “ABC” stands for attention, breath and body, and caring practice. This teaches children to bring mindful attention to their actions and words. Many attributes that teachers use within the “kindness curriculum” to teach children are compassion, collaboration, empathy, honesty, perspective, and mindfulness. These qualities are all important to teach children, as they contribute greatly to practicing and promoting kindness.

Lisa Flook, a senior researcher at the Learning Policy Institute ( learningpolicyinstitute.org ) in Palo Alto, California, summed it up perfectly: “Kindness bridges those gaps and helps build a sense of connection among the students, the teachers, and even the parents.”

The act of kindness promotes growth and overall well-being for everyone involved in the cycle of giving and receiving kindness.

Given the circumstances that we all have had to endure over the last few years, educating our youth to embody kindness is just the light we need for a brighter future. Let's spread kindness through our youth and brighten our future for years to come.

Sarah McTaggart, Avery Hoeper, Brianne McCorison, Lacie Zoeller, and Chloe Davidson are students at the University of Minnesota Duluth who wrote this originally as part of coursework to research kindness.