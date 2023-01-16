Local Student's View: Everyone online deserves to know how their data is being collected

The unclear works of algorithms are impairing the decency of technology and social media, allowing tech companies to monopolize our existence. Without federal regulations on data collection and algorithms, we don’t have control over what controls us. To advance our online society as a whole, greater transparency is needed between tech companies and their data-protection ethics.

Clicking “agree” to terms of services online should be mutual between tech companies and consumers. Right now, truly-informed consent feels elusive. Data collection is ultimately a billion-dollar business of sending our information back and forth on a subjective basis of “consent.” The ins and outs of algorithmic tracking should be explicit to strengthen trust and consumer confidence.

Technology is being manipulated to collect data for algorithms that use our privacy to make profits. Algorithms curate personalized online experiences based on engagement, such as likes, shares, and comments. Although ideal, content-based filtering is surrounded by obscurity, raising concerns about what’s taking place behind our screens.

Algorithms are not as humane as they should be. They’re mathematically designed to optimize user engagement by influencing our decisions. Social media’s behavioral design feeds the “dopamine loop,” triggering the brain’s reward system with notifications, infinite scrolling, gamification, and personalized ads, all of which keep us “hooked” online, says Jefferson Health.

Social-media companies are competing for our undivided attention. With stockpiles of in-depth data, algorithms are mastering persuasive technology and exploiting user data in a never-ending cycle of retargeting consumers. At what human cost do we allow this to happen?

Reforming social-media algorithms for greater transparency does not have to infringe upon tech companies’ First Amendment rights. As explained by Hermantown High School Tech Specialist Michael Pothast, private entities are protected by Section 230 in the Communications Decency Act, which grants them the right to host and make content decisions as they see fit. Rather than trying to break Big Tech’s legal shield, our attention should focus on the privacy rights of consumers themselves.

The U.S. has a free-for-all approach to data protection, but, considering efforts in Europe and California, legislation can change that. The European Union adopted the General Data Privacy Regulation in 2018, and California followed, passing the California Consumer Privacy Act. Both protect and empower consumers by safeguarding rights “to give and retract consent, request a full data report and request that their information be deleted,” according to Forbes Technology Council.

It’s not enough to expect tech companies to comply with increased transparency requests; we need federal regulations to protect the privacy and disclosure of consumers’ personal information. Everyday Americans are products of Big Tech’s attention economy. Change is necessary to ensure tech companies provide crystal-clear means of how they collect data and how their algorithms behave. Everyone online deserves to know how the system works, regardless of how user-friendly it is.

Lauryn Biondi is a senior at Hermantown High School. She wrote this originally for a college-level composition class.