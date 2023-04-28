Local Students' View: Acts of kindness in a relationship strengthens its bond

Did you know kindness can be good for you? Individually, acts of kindness can be beneficial, while intentional acts of kindness can have some major positive effects on relationships.

As current University of Minnesota Duluth students, we recently discovered just how critical acts of kindness can be in maintaining healthy relationships.

As a result of the pandemic, many relationships have been strained. These tough times have tested relationships and have put partners through some difficult moments. Even though some of these relationships seem to be hopeless, different acts of kindness have been shown to connect and mend relationships, as well as strengthen weaker relationships.

Showing kindness with your partner has always been something that will greatly improve a relationship, but after these harder times, it is more important than ever.

Kindness and connection are critical in making relationships and friendships work. If your partner does not feel connected and caring around you, there will not be any progress within the relationship.

According to researchers at George Mason University, frustration and anger can be very damaging to our health and relationships. If your partner does not think you are kind, he or she will be scared and have a hard time trusting you.

When people in a relationship are more socially connected, they tend to make healthier choices. Sharing kindness with your loved one also helps both of you cope with anxiety, stress, or depression. It makes your relationship happier and lets you and your partner grow together as one.

Within a relationship, developing habits that are acts of kindness can be extremely beneficial. According to licensed clinical social worker Tova Kreps, recent studies have shown that only three in 10 marriages are able to remain happy and healthy throughout their course. One sure solution has been shown to be intentional acts of kindness between partners. Within relationships, acts of kindness have been shown to make partners appear more attractive to their better halves. People who have exhibited acts considered unkind were shown to be significantly unattractive, according to Dr. Stan Hyman.

Speaking positively about one’s partner has also shown to have major relational benefits. According to Dr. Jessica Higgins, something as simple as a true authentic compliment can go a long way in increasing attraction between partners.

Knowing when and how to spread more kindness can be quite difficult when you don’t know how to improve. According to researchers from the University of Florida, being able to learn what makes your partner happy and acting on it can go a long way. This will show your partner that you care about their interests and their happiness.

Speaking positively about your partner, not only in front of them but to others, will continue to grow your relationship. Following these simple tips will push you toward being able to spread more kindness.

Based on all our research, we have come to realize that being able to show kindness in a relationship is very important. Not only will it make all members in the relationship happier, it will make your relationship stronger. Going through your life and going out of your way to display kindness will ultimately make your life and those around you better.

Whether you have just begun a new relationship or have been in one for years, remember to be kind to your partner; it can never hurt to go out of your way to be kind!

Lexi Hawkinson, Chas Kumpula, Jack Nemetz, and Brooklyn Brown are students at the University of Minnesota Duluth who wrote this originally as part of coursework to research kindness.