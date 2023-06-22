Local Response: Hate potholes? Ditch the car once in a while for a bicycle

Duluth roads are terrible, while “the bike lanes don’t seem to have potholes,” lamented a June 7 letter in the News Tribune. Was the letter suggesting the city favors bike lanes? That would be a delightful situation but sadly is not true. We have a measly 12 miles of bike lanes in Duluth and more than 450 miles of roads. Those of us who ride our bikes often know those lanes do not get favored by the city or the county.

Perhaps the letter was referring to the Lakewalk or the Cross City Trail. These are paths heavily used by people who walk, bike, and ride scooters. They are not on-street bike lanes. And no, they are not favored for maintenance, either.

Frankly, if drivers hate potholes, they should look in the mirror instead of complaining about bicycle riders. According to streets.mn calculations, a single car trip causes as much damage to our roads as 17,000 bicycling trips. Here’s why: The No. 1 factor in creating potholes is car weight, which puts a lot of pressure on pavement, especially when motorists brake or accelerate. This constant stress weakens roads and leads to potholes over time. As these cars get bigger and heavier every year, so do their tires, creating more damage.

Angel Boligan / Cagle Cartoons

Just wait until we have an electric car fleet. The Mustang Mach E electric SUV and the Volvo XC40 EV are roughly 33% heavier than their gasoline counterparts. The result: we will see more damage to our roads in our car-dependent city.

Let’s contrast this car-abuse of our roads with the light touch of a bicycle. A typical bicycle rider might weigh between 100 and 200 pounds. Bikes range from 20 pounds to about 75 pounds for new electric bikes. Thus, we bicyclists exert little to no damage to our roads.

The fact is that a city which prioritizes cars over biking and walking, as Duluth does today, will always have a pothole problem. That’s because current infrastructure fails to deliver options, and this has gotten us to a point where we have so many roads that we can't even properly maintain what we built.

People who could easily replace short car trips with a bike ride don’t see safe places to ride, much less a place to park when they arrive at their destination.

So, if you hate potholes, fight for more bike lanes. Better yet, replace your shorter car trips with a bike ride if you live in an area where you can safely bike. You’ll be doing our city streets a big favor.

Yauhen Karatai of Duluth is a car and bicycle enthusiast.

Yauhen Karatai