Local Response: Anti-mining campaigners' clever tactics threaten public process

In a Feb. 28 rebuttal (In Response: “ Greenwashing of Talon Metals won't wash away concerns”) , Susan Derby took issue with Aitkin County grocer Zerek Marsyla’s Feb. 2 column (Local View: “ Fed investment in Dakota mineral plant good for Minnesota, too”) , in which Marsyla defended Talon Metals’ proposed nickel mine in Aitkin County. As a 20-plus-year high school physics, chemistry, and environmental science teacher, as well as a mother, environmentalist, proud Iron Ranger, and community member serving both my union and community-building nonprofits, it bothers me to again see environment pitted against economy and social fabrics — when healthy communities need all three to thrive.

Opponents of mining metals like nickel in Minnesota call the complex interplay “greenwashing.” It’s the new slur of the anti-mining crowd. Cleverly crafted to imply deception and infrequently backed up with facts to substantiate its negative implication, the word undoubtedly has been tested in public-relations focus groups as the perfect phrase to make people feel negative while losing their critical-thinking capabilities.

Healthy, vibrant communities need economies to build social fabrics, as well as clean air, water, and land. Calling this “greenwashing” is juvenile. It’s a clever campaign tactic but not constructive when we have important problems to solve regarding the transition from a fossil fuel-based to a mineral-centered energy system.

Derby, a landowner in eastern Aitkin County and a retired railroad engineer, didn’t establish in her column just how Marsyla or Talon Metals were engaging in “greenwashing” — other than sly allusions to Washington lobbyists and alleged backroom deals regarding the recent award of $114 million by the Department of Energy to support construction of Talon’s mineral-processing facility in North Dakota. Derby seemed to object to the grant “before any mine plan can be submitted for public consideration,” as she wrote. With research, Derby would learn that Congress, not Talon, set the grant terms in the federal infrastructure law. All 20 of the projects selected by the Department of Energy to increase domestic mineral processing for batteries have yet to obtain permits. Talon’s facility will go through both North Dakota and federal permitting prior to construction.

This year, Minnesota set a historic and ambitious mandate for 100% clean energy by 2040. Now we need to build the infrastructure to achieve our ambitions, which will require critical thinking and problem-solving, as well as collaboration and innovation — not simplistic arguments like “greenwashing” to sway public opinion. Solar, wind, transmission lines, charging stations, and battery storage all need minerals at a scale we currently can’t source domestically or from allies, with high standards for environmental protection, labor rights, and indigenous participation. Presently, we can’t even place an embargo on Russia’s nickel imports because of our reliance on its resource.

No, we cannot only recycle to produce the volume of metals required to achieve our clean-energy ambition. Yes, nickel and copper in Aitkin County are infinitely recyclable. Successive generations can enjoy a completely circular clean-energy system through recycling. But right now we need to mine the minerals needed for the clean-energy infrastructure. It’s just math, and math is the language of science.

Anti-mining campaigners are frustrated that the energy transition requires an enormous amount of minerals. That was the point of Marsyla’s column. Why demagogue a project that supplies the minerals required in the energy transition before it can even be proposed? Why not let the policies and procedures created by our elected officials play out before casting doubt, as Derby’s column did? Have we lost that much faith in our institutions?

The goal of campaign groups like Derby’s Tamarack Water Alliance seems to be to sling mud at the Talon project prior to the start of the environmental-review and permitting processes. She and her colleagues are not just “asking tough questions” of Talon or the Department of Energy, as she wrote; they are making negative assertions, planting campaign yard signs, and casting aspersions to turn the public against the Tamarack Nickel Project before it’s even proposed.

Campaigners deploy clever tactics and use phrases like “greenwashing” because they don’t want the project to be proposed at all. They fear people will participate in the process with an open mind, with serious consideration of both risks and value to society.

Minnesota’s environmental-review process, created through the democratic process over decades, is a rigorous, science-based assessment that incorporates significant opportunity for public participation. Derby knows this; she just doesn’t seem to want anyone with an open mind like Marsyla participating.

Important questions will be considered when Talon proposes its mine plan next month. Talon’s team claims it can produce minerals and protect the environment and cultural resources while creating union jobs.

By welcoming 21st-century, modern mining into our towns, we choose to make them resilient and create not only a sustainable but a thriving future. We choose to make our schools better. We choose to fund teachers, libraries, parks, and police officers. We choose community.

We have a choice to continue to create opportunities for young families to live and play where they work, and some think it is not a choice.

Let’s see if we can protect the environment, advance the clean-energy transition, and responsibly extract the minerals required. It’s imperative that Minnesotans keep an open mind and are involved in the review process — while rejecting the sloganeering and unsubstantiated aspersions of anti-mining campaigners before the process even begins.

Lisa Rudstrom of Hibbing has been a high school and college teacher of physical science for more than 20 years. She is studying for a masters of engineering degree in mining and mineral processing at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

