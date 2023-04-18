Local Nurses' View: 'Nurses at Bedside Act' would protect patient care in Duluth

The health of our Duluth hospitals is at risk. As any patient who has been in an emergency-department waiting room recently can tell you, the level of service and quality of care patients have come to expect is in jeopardy. Patients are waiting hours to be admitted and sometimes are being treated in a bed in the hallway while hospital rooms sit empty because executives cannot retain enough nurses to staff them.

This is a problem these hospital executives created, including the CEOs and executives of St. Luke’s and Essentia Health who wrote an April 7 commentary for the News Tribune opposing changes to the current broken system (Local View: “So-called 'Nurses at the Bedside Act' would hurt, not help, patients”). With a focus on the bottom line, executives cut staff levels for years, leaving nurses to do more with less and driving nurses away from the bedside by exhaustion and moral injury.

In one Duluth hospital, executives and managers regularly staff zero nurses in one unit. Instead, they rely on nurses to “float” from other units or pick up last-minute shifts, or they rely on a patchwork of traveling nurses. In all these cases, the burden falls on already overworked nurses to pick up the slack for hospital CEOs who have created unsafe and unsustainable conditions in our hospitals.

The current system does not allow nurses a real voice to advocate for safe staffing levels and better patient care.

At Essentia Health, executives are trying to achieve the Magnet Nursing Designation, the highest credential for facilities with nursing staff. This designation requires nurses to be part of the process for quality improvement and evidence-based care. But when nurses raise concerns about staffing levels, patient conditions, or the ability to deliver safe care, we are ignored, shamed, or face retaliation by management.

Nurses are leaving shifts in tears of frustration, distressed by rationed or delayed care, worried that something may have been missed. Nurses want to provide the best care we can. When our executives create conditions where that feels impossible, nurses are left with few options: We can reduce our hours, pick up fewer shifts, or leave the bedside entirely. Last year, more than 2,400 Minnesota nurses chose to walk away, including many here in Duluth. The top reason nurses identified for leaving was insufficient staffing in our hospitals.

Fortunately, more than 80% of those nurses who left indicated a willingness to come back if conditions improved. That means more than 2,000 nurses who left the bedside last year are ready to return, to provide care for our patients and our communities, if action is taken to solve the crisis of understaffing, retention, and patient care in our hospitals.

Minnesota nurses have worked with legislators to develop the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act to address the problems of staffing, retention, and patient care in our hospitals. The bill is a unique Minnesota solution, avoiding any one-size-fits-all approach or statewide mandate. It instead brings bedside care workers and management together at our hospitals to set local staffing plans for our units. Nurses have met with and listened to feedback from hospital administrators and the Minnesota Hospital Association to help this bill work better for patients, hospitals, and nurses.

The News Tribune Editorial Board got it right last year when it called on legislators to pass a solution like the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act to retain nurses and protect the health of patients in Duluth. It is time for the Legislature to take action to protect patient care and to keep nurses at the bedside in Minnesota.

Larissa Hubbartt is a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth and a co-chair for the Minnesota Nurses Association, or MNA. Lorie Olesiak is a registered nurse at St. Luke’s and a co-chair for the MNA. Chris Rubesch is a registered nurse at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Duluth and a co-chair for the MNA. Mary Ann Starkovich-Hirsch is a registered nurse at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Duluth and a co-chair for the MNA. Marcia Swanson is a registered nurse at Essentia Health Duluth and a chair for the MNA. And Cathy Malec is a registered nurse for Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Superior and a chair for the MNA.

