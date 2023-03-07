Local Lawmaker's View: Economy, education take center stage in St. Paul

Now in the 10th week of the legislative session, there have been thousands of bills introduced in the Minnesota House.

Even while in the minority party as a Republican, I am working hard with colleagues on committees to bring bipartisan support on critical items such as nursing-home and assisted-living funding, child care, and education.

Last week, the Republican caucus in both the Senate and House held press conferences for Minnesotans. The first was focused on “Give it Back,” in reference to the multibillion-dollar surplus. A Republican priority remains ensuring the economy is strong and families have more money in their pocket to live and pay their bills.

Accomplishing this means fully exempting Social Security from state taxation (both parties campaigned on this, so it seems like a trifecta could make it happen once and for all), cutting the bottom two tax-bracket tiers by 1%, allowing new child tax credits for families, providing real property-tax relief, and issuing one-time rebate checks to those who paid in.

A second priority that was the subject of a press conference is education and the emergency our state is in for literacy. Currently, Minnesota children can’t read at grade level, and we have 50% who have literacy proficiencies below grade level. When a child is not learning to read, it changes their self confidence and self esteem and creates a magnitude of challenges for them for years to come. Even simple tasks can be impossible, like applying for a job, if you struggle with reading comprehension.

The Republican caucus has teachers, a middle-school principal, and others who have proposed returning to a curriculum that is science-based and proven to teach kids to read. Republicans in both the Senate and House are sounding the alarm. Education matters, and now is the time to fund literacy to allow teachers to have the support, curriculum, and training to effectively teach reading as we move Minnesota to a state of literacy.

Minnesota can’t claim to be a state of high education if basic comprehension in reading is not met. There are decades of research on phonics and the need for a science-based approach to reading. Let’s help our children, teachers, and parents to a pathway of success. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel; the old wheel worked.

This year there are 44 in the freshman class of representatives, and I am fortunate to be one of them. There are 134 members in the House; the freshman class is 33% of the total membership. The Republicans have 64 members, and the Democrats have 70 members to equal the body of 134 members. Therefore, for the biennium of 2023-24, the majority party is Democratic. This year we have a trifecta, where one party is in control of the House, Senate, and governor’s position. The last time the Democrats had a trifecta was 2014.

I am honored to be one of 22 freshmen in my GOP caucus who decided to step into the political arena. Like me, the others had specific experiences that drew the line in the sand for them. The group is diverse with a wealth of knowledge and experience as business owners, educators, entrepreneurs, parents, military members, police, cancer survivors, health care workers, farmers, homeschoolers, and the list goes on. This real-time experience allows for an infusion of new ideas as bills are proposed.

Where we are today, is not where we need to be tomorrow. Let’s move forward for a better Minnesota. Let your light shine.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, R-Fredenberg Township, represents Minnesota House District 3B. She wrote this for the News Tribune.