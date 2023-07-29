Local Lawmaker's View: Work must continue in St. Paul following historic investments

In April, I wrote a mid-session legislative update about a number of significant workers’ rights and protection bills that were moving at the Capitol.

That list included guarantees of paid family and medical leave, earned sick leave, safety in warehouses and meatpacking plants, apprenticeships for oil-refinery workers, preventing wage theft, banning non-compete clauses, and new labor empowerment and oversight for caregivers in nursing homes and hospitals.

I am excited to report that we passed all of those bills into law — and many, many more.

We made historic investments in our public infrastructure to create quality, living-wage jobs. We dedicated more than $1 billion to pave roads, fill potholes, repair bridges, and expand public transit. We passed consumer-protection laws against price gouging on prescription drugs and essential products. We enshrined the right to reproductive and gender-affirming health care and set requirements for a clean energy future. We provided funding so nursing homes and long-term care facilities will receive more than $1.6 billion in the next two years alone, and we enacted tuition-free college for tens of thousands of middle- and low-income Minnesota households.

The Legislature also legalized cannabis and moved to expunge the records of low-level offenders. We banned virtually all production of cancer-causing per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) “forever chemicals.” We restored the vote to people who’ve served their time, and extended driving rights and public health care options to undocumented residents. We passed an historic education budget and empowered teachers to negotiate the proper ratio of students to adults in classrooms.

The vast array of accomplishments in five busy months was, frankly, astonishing. It’s now almost impossible to take it all in at once.

Veteran labor journalist Steven Greenhouse called our session the most productive for workers he could recall. He didn’t mean in Minnesota. He meant nationwide. Our work this year got attention from international media outlets, as well as prominent figures like President Barack Obama, who praised the remarkable progress we made on so many different fronts in just a few months.

The momentary spotlight was a nice recognition for decades-long movements that led to this session, but the real reward will come in seeing improvements in our daily lives.

Among these major accomplishments, we secured hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure for our city of Duluth and Northeastern Minnesota. The most immediate project will repair wastewater treatment facilities to keep our drinking water safe and prevent pollution in Lake Superior and the St. Louis River. The most ambitious is replacing all lead service lines in the state of Minnesota within a decade and bringing passenger rail back to Duluth with the Northern Lights Express. Additionally, we allocated $1 billion statewide to increase access to housing. In this budget cycle alone, Duluth will receive $60 million in local government aid to keep property taxes down and another $3.8 million dedicated to public safety.

These projects will create good-paying jobs from the moment workers break ground, and their completion will improve every resident’s quality of life for decades.

The truth is, the value of many of these ideas had been obvious for a long time.

The prohibition of unemployment benefits for hourly school workers should never have gone into state law in the first place. The drug war against cannabis was a futile waste of resources with racist enforcement and cruel, destructive results. Meatpacking and warehouse jobs have always needed more oversight and protection. Minnesota stopped installing lead water pipes in the 1940s; it should never have taken this long to start funding their removal and replacement.

Frankly, many of these steps in the right direction did not come without resistance, and the influence of corporate power remained on full display this session. For example, hospital lobbyists, particularly for the Mayo Clinic, managed to kill a simple bill that would have improved working conditions for nurses and safety for patients. Threats from Uber and Lyft to pack up and leave brought down a bill to create even the most modest protections and minimum wages for drivers.

So our work continues, but we can be proud of the profound accomplishments of this legislative session. As we ready ourselves to meet the challenges ahead, it will take all of us coming together to build the future we want for our community and the generations to come. Onward.

Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, represents District 8 in the Minnesota Senate. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

Sen. Jen McEwen of Duluth