Local Lawmaker's View: With trifecta control, DFL doubling down on taxing Minnesotans

As the 2023 session of the Minnesota Legislature nears its end, I’m reminded of the “Price is Right” game, Cliff Hangers. Watching the DFL trifecta pass every single bill on the House floor, I wonder if the bill to taxpayers will run so high that Minnesotans will feel like they’re in that game where if someone gets a price wrong, a mountain climber goes higher — and sometimes over the cliff.

The bills being passed in St. Paul will affect individuals, families, businesses, school districts, cities, and counties. The state spending too much of their money is the last thing any of them need.

With a $17.5 billion surplus, it was a dream year for the trifecta, which is the DFL being in charge of the Minnesota House, Senate, and governor’s office. Much to the surprise of many, the dream is not shaping up to include Social Security tax elimination for all. In addition, rebate checks are looking like they’ll be the size of mosquito bites and should have been much higher considering the surplus.

Minnesota Democrats apparently believe that growing government by 40% and increasing taxes by $9.5 billion is warranted. In spite of the surplus, Democrats are poised to add $9.5 billion in taxes and some of the most extreme policies in the nation. NBC News recently reported that, “Minnesota is becoming a laboratory in pushing progressive policy.”

Most expected the tax on Social Security to be eliminated, as both senators and House members campaigned on this. However, once the session started, the tune changed, and Democrats are no longer fully eliminating the tax.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the sake of Minnesota, I hope I am proved wrong. I hope that local businesses can withstand the slew of new mandates driving up their costs and that customers will agree to pay even higher prices to absorb business losses. I hope the cities, counties, and school districts can find creative ways to absorb record new mandates that lack adequate funding. I hope communities can attract new businesses when Minnesota will be a leader for the highest tax rates in the country. I hope history does not repeat itself with layoffs that hurt the stability of every community in our region.

As we move forward with the governor’s campaign slogan of “One Minnesota,” I hope we are talking more about the human race and looking for unity vs. division. As we move to one Minnesota, I hope, before adding new programs, we stabilize the essential core governmental entities that ensure low violent crime and increased public safety, reading proficiency above 30% to 50% in public schools, and roads free of potholes.

It was the year of the trifecta, and the Democrats doubled down and implemented seemingly every idea they ever wanted over the past decade. Time will tell if the ideas were good or not.

I still believe the train proposed to run between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Duluth, for $146 million, with up to $1,000 per month to St. Louis County/Duluth and Minneapolis homeless youth ages 18-24, with no strings attached, is a mistake.

I still believe Social Security should be eliminated for every senior, as they paid once already.

And I still believe those who built this country and reside in nursing homes deserve funding. Instead, we will see closures. Families may now have paid family leave for 12 weeks, but they may need to provide care for 52 weeks if nursing homes no longer exist. Did anyone consider this?

Regarding the omnibus bills, I voted with Democrats on the veterans bill and will wait for others after the Senate and House leadership review at conference committees before making my final vote.

Other omnibus bills cover higher ed , legacy , the environment and clean energy , housing , elections , K12 , agriculture , transportation , early learning , children and families , jobs and labor , human services , pensions , commerce , the judiciary and public safety , and health .

ADVERTISEMENT

I am grateful to work for all of you. Please contact me by email at Rep.Natalie.Zeleznikar@house.mn ; follow me on Facebook; write to me at 223 State Office Building, St. Paul MN 55155; or call me at 800-890-5428. I appreciate your feedback and suggestions. Our best days are ahead.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, R-Fredenberg Township, represents Minnesota House District 3B. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar