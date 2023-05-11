Local Lawmaker's View: Responsible gun owners want to reduce gun violence, too

Some of my most cherished childhood memories are of going hunting with my family. On my first hunting trip, my grandfather pulled me aside to explain the serious responsibility that comes with owning and using a firearm. He taught me gun safety, how to handle a rifle, and how to safely clean and store it. He said not everyone understands this responsibility and that I needed to decide right then and there whether I was ready. Those of us who own guns have had similar life lessons taught to us by a family member we looked up to.

To this day, I take the responsibility of gun ownership seriously. I also take seriously my most important duty, which is being a father. More than anything else, gun owners want a state that is safe for our children, where responsible gun ownership is a shared value.

Throughout this legislative session, I have spent considerable time meeting with constituents, police officers, hunters, sheriffs, mental health professionals, families, and education leaders about how we can reduce gun violence while protecting Minnesotans’ Second Amendment rights.

During town halls, I have listened to concerns from gun owners about protecting their rights and not going too far on overly broad gun-control measures. I heard those concerns, which is why I oppose the far-reaching gun-control bills before us this session. Senate File 1723 would create a gun-registry system, and Senate File 916 would arbitrarily require gun owners to store ammunition separately from their guns. These two provisions go beyond our goal of reducing gun violence, and instead they would create undue burdens on responsible gun owners who know how to safely handle their firearms.

During these conversations, I also heard our Northland sheriffs and police officials explain in frustration how their hands are tied when trying to protect families from threats of gun violence coming from within their own homes. I listened to mothers tell me their fears of dropping their children off each morning because of the endless mass shootings threatening our children in the very place they should feel safest, their school. Many of you also expressed the need to address city violence and the threat of ghost guns and straw-gun purchases flooding our streets.

We can and must do both: protect Minnesotans’ cherished hunting and gun-ownership traditions while keeping our children, families, and streets safe.

That is why I have worked diligently behind the scenes to adjust the proposals before us into legislation that works for northern Minnesota. We have made several reasonable changes that will help protect gun owners’ rights while ensuring we are doing what we can to keep our communities safe.

The first is an expansion of background checks to address straw purchases and ghost-gun transfers. We have ensured that hunting rifles and shotguns are excluded from these provisions to protect the rights of Northland hunters. We also protect the gifting of non-hunting guns between family members from facing undue background checks and allowing individuals to borrow guns if they are at a shooting range or hunting alongside their friends.

These are common-sense provisions that ensure responsible gun owners do not face overly burdensome regulations, while ensuring that online gun purchases and private sales require a reasonable background check to keep guns out of the hands of those who may do us harm.

The second protects those in situations where individuals are threatening violence to themselves or others. This provision would allow only immediate family members or household members to petition a judge to have law enforcement temporarily remove firearms from an individual. The individual’s due-process rights would be fully protected, as those seeking temporary removal would need to provide clear and convincing evidence to a local judge as to why the individual poses an immediate threat. The reason I am supporting it is simple: It will save lives.

As a father, I cannot look my children in the eye and say there is nothing I could do to stop school shootings and keep them safe. As my grandfather told me when I picked up my first rifle, we need to decide right here and now if we are ready to take our responsibility seriously.

If we can accept that there are common-sense ways for us to keep our children and communities safe while still maintaining our gun rights, then that is a responsibility I think all of us in the Northland can embrace.

Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, represents District 3 in the Minnesota Senate. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

