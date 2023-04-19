Local Lawmaker's View: Minnesota mustn't sacrifice workers' rights for corporate profits

The next time you pick up a package off your doorstep, take a moment to think of Khali Jama. Khali works at the massive Amazon warehouse facility in Shakopee, Minnesota, hustling through long shifts to keep up with her employer’s grueling productivity standards. Most people working at such warehouses endure strenuous quotas, long shifts, and are subject to arbitrary terminations.

When Khali contracted COVID, she couldn’t take paid sick leave to recover because Amazon doesn’t offer it. She’s seen plenty of coworkers report to work despite being severely ill. They couldn’t afford to miss a day’s pay, let alone lose their job altogether.

Amazon generated $356 billion in revenue last year, and its owner Jeff Bezos made nearly $19 billion in a single day. Something is deeply wrong here.

This session at the Minnesota Legislature, we’re working to shift some of the imbalance that exists in our economy between workers and corporate power. Duluth is a union town, with a proud labor tradition and broad public support for policies that support working people. As a Duluthian with deep roots in our community, I consider it my great honor to bring our values to the Legislature and apply them in my work as chair of the Senate Labor Committee.

We can no longer allow basic workers’ rights and safety protections to be sacrificed in the name of corporate profits. It is time we move in a better direction, advancing and passing common-sense legislation. We need to ensure that all workers can take time off when they are sick. We must crack down on some of the degrading production practices used in large warehouses like Amazon’s, where workers are routinely exploited and injured on the job. The Earned Sick and Safe Time Act and the Warehouse Worker Safety Act are just two of the major bills we have heard and passed in the Senate Labor Committee this session.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few others:

Safe & Skilled Workers Act: By strengthening training and apprenticeship standards at oil refineries, we will improve safety for workers and our communities.

Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act: Nurses are on the frontlines of our health care system. We need to make sure they have a seat at the table to address workplace safety, inadequate staffing, and patient-care practices.

Paid Family & Medical Leave: All Minnesotans should be able to take time off to be with a new baby, recover from a major medical event, or care for a loved one.

Construction Worker Wage Protection Act: Wage theft is theft. Workers should be able to count on being paid for their work.

Outlawing Non-Compete Clauses: Employers shouldn't be able to stop an employee from taking a different, better job with another employer.

Expanding Prevailing Wage: When we use our public tax dollars for projects, that money should support quality, well-paying jobs.

Nursing Home Workforce Standards Board Act: Workers who care for our elders should have a voice at the table to help improve the safety and care standards in nursing homes.

Safe Workplaces for Meat & Poultry Processing Workers Act: We need to provide better safety protections and stronger rights for Minnesotans doing the dangerous work of meatpacking and poultry processing.

Helping all workers live a good life benefits us all. These laws would protect and empower the people who keep our houses heated, put food on our tables, and care for our children and grandparents. It's long overdue that our laws reflect the value of our labor and the contributions we make to our community. Workers’ rights are a matter not only of economic fairness but of honoring our basic human dignity.

These legislative measures coming to fruition are the result of years of work put in by labor organizers and rank-and-file workers themselves. They organized, coordinated, and brought forward these proposals with compelling stories. Their efforts this legislative session are bringing transformational progress and are reflecting some of the major, generational shifts in the expectations we now have for our working conditions.

Wealth inequality in our nation has reached extreme levels. Khali was forced to work through COVID in oppressive conditions so she could pay her bills, while Jeff Bezos toured the world in a $500 million yacht. The normalization of these obscene disparities fosters political instability, undermines our sense of community, and threatens the progress we have made toward democracy.

Now is the time to right these wrongs and forge a better path, where workers from all walks of life are treated fairly, their work is honored, and our communities can truly thrive.

Jen McEwen of Duluth represents District 8 in the Minnesota Senate. A DFLer, she wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.